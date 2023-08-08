The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is launching in India on August 31 with curved screen, hole punch cutout

Vivo spin-off iQOO today revealed the launch date of its upcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The phone will officially break cover on August 31. Naming seems to suggest, it will be a follow-up to the iQOO Z7 5G, which was launched in the country in March.

iQOO is keeping hardware specs a mystery at the time of writing but one of the key elements of the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will be its “curved” display panel. It will further be accentuated by a hole punch cut-out at the centre. The iQOO Z7 5G has a completely flat display and so, clearly, a big form and function update is coming by way of its prop model. Being pro, we can expect more powerful hardware, too.

The iQOO Z7 5G was launched amid lot of hype and was touted for its high-end specs including Super AMOLED display, Dimensity 920, 64MP OIS camera, and 44W fast charging, all for under Rs 20,000. iQOO, however, hiked its price soon after by up to Rs 4,000 and replaced it with a tweaked model called iQOO Z7s 5G which swapped the MediaTek chip with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695.

The rest of the specs were carried over as is, so we got a 6.38-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1300nits, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, dual 64MP rear and 16MP front camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will be expected to come with more powerful specs with rumour mills hinting towards the possibility of either a Snapdragon 782G or Dimensity 7200. Now that iQOO is out with the official launch date, we can expect it to drop more clues leading into D-day. Stay tuned for more updates.

