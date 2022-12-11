The hidden meaning of an emoji

Emojis have become an essential and effective means of conversations on social media. They often convey the mood and the meaning behind words, at times without even typing one’s thoughts. However, emojis are best not judged by their face value. At times, they may convey more than one meaning or even mean something else completely. Here we bring a list of emojis and the hidden meaning behind them to help you converse better.

Saluting face

A saluting face emoji which was added to the WhatsApp list of emojis fairly recently may look like it just means a salute or a mark of respect or honour. But the emoji started trending in recent times after the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk and it was not because one wanted to salute Musk for his latest business venture but for a completely different reason. At a time when tech companies are mass laying off their employees, the salute emoji, which varies slightly on different social media platforms, has come to convey a goodbye, a dignified resignation or that the ship has sunk.

Dancing Girl

The dancing girl emoji that shows a woman twirling in a red dress shows more than just a girl performing salsa. It can convey the mood to party, happiness and celebration.

Fire

The fire emoji means more than just its literal meaning. It can mean spicy or that something is hot. In slang language, a fire emoji can also mean ‘lit’ or something that is excellent or exciting.

Goat

If you are unaware of the slang language of Gen-Z, then a goat emoji might appear to be only the representation of the animal. But the slang meaning of GOAT is ‘Greatest of All Time’. Hence, a goat emoji signifies the same during a social media conversation.

Blue circle

Even before Elon Musk made a promise to give everyone a ‘blue-tick’ on Twitter, some users already had one for themselves on social media, even if they did not qualify the criteria to get the mark. A number of fake and social media accounts that do not have the official verification are found to have a blue circle near their username. This is done in order to give an impression of the blue verification.

Octopus

The eight-legged Octopus might not look like a very welcome creature to hug but on social media, the octopus emoji signifies a warm hug, cuddles or a virtual hug.

Broccoli

Emojis are not only being used to convey multiple meanings but for illegal transactions as well. A broccoli emoji or a tree or four-leaf clovers are used to talk about marijuana in a discreet manner on social media. Furthermore, the candy bar stands for Xanax and the diamond and the blue heart stand for meth.

Manicure

While the manicure emoji is extensively used with my money to convey the obvious, a manicure, it is also used to convey being carefree, not bothered by what people say of you .

Baseball cap

The word cap implies lying in Gen-Z slang. When the students want to lie to their parents of their whereabouts, they share the baseball cap emoji with their friends.

Peaches & eggplants

Peaches and eggplants are no longer fruit and vegetables on social media slang of the Gen-Z but are used to signify genitalia. For a long time now, peaches are being used to signify butts while the eggplant is used to signify male genitals to speak figuratively.

Butterfly

The butterfly emoji usually means new beginnings, change and hope. It is also sent out to people to express encouragement

or signify falling in love.

Corn

The simple corn emoji signifies something much darker. It is popular on TikTok and is known to imply adult content on other social media platforms.

Hammer

The hammer emoji represents sexual activities while the red chilli implies inappropriate content.

Open hands

The open hands emoji signify hug or openness. However, it references the brand Red Bull, which has a similar winged logo.

Snowflake

Snowflake emoji has multiple meanings other than just being a snowflake. It implies a person who is easily offended and

very fragile. However, the snowflake and the snowman also mean cocaine as a number of illegal drug trading happens through social media. An electrical plug further symbolises the drug dealer hook-up, on social media.

Lobster

The lobster emoji has been adopted by the transgender community as it is considered to be an organism that contains both male and female characteristics.

Pizza slice

As strange as it may be, butpizza slices are emojis too. And they convey ‘love’.