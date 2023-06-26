“The Flash” full movie leaked on Twitter, got 1.7 million views

It seems that the new updates rolled out on Twitter may be benefiting the users a little too much. Previously, Elon Musk was seen firing a lot of people from Twitter’s trust, safety, and compliance teams. Meanwhile, the platform kept increasing the length of videos users could post. Because of this movie, users were able to watch The Super Mario Bros. Reportedly, a copy of the movie on the platform was able to garner 9.3 million views. People were also able to find Avatar: The Way of Water on the platform. Now, this list also includes Ezra Miller’s The Flash.

From the time, the platform allows users to post 2-hour-long videos, the microblogging site has been utilised for leaking freshly released films. Films like Shrek and Evil Dead floated around the platform. Thereafter, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Chapter 4, also got added to this list. Now, as “The Flash” got released in theatres, many Twitter users were able to watch the anticipated movie from the comforts of their homes, thanks to Twitter.

As per reports, the entire film was on the platform for 8 hours before it was taken down. The account that was suspected to be responsible for the leak also got suspended. Reports suggest that the tweet with the movie amassed around 1.7 million views before it was taken down. Further, according to the reports, the user who leaked the movie decided to do so on Sunday so that the concerned authorities could take their sweet time to take action.

What’s more, though the film was shot on camera, it was still present in good quality for downloading and streaming. This move took the platform by storm. While some users got immersed in thanking the users, others found it hilarious, and the platform was filled with a flow of memes.

DC and Warner bros executives right now seeing all the flash cameos leak and being recorded #TheFlashMovie #theflash pic.twitter.com/uSMf5Z8Zdx — joe (@Strongambush886) June 13, 2023

Since Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, bought Twitter last year, things have not gone smoothly for Twitter. In Australia, it has been noted that the increase in online hate is associated with Twitter, and the microblogging platform has been questioned by Australia’s cyber watchdog about how it handles and manages online hate. According to the nation’s internet safety commissioner, Twitter is now the website that receives the most complaints. The platform has been given 28 days to provide an explanation. If it fails to do so, the platform may be charged thousands of dollars as a penalty.

Australia’s e-safety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, asserted that the platform has been sent a legal notice for providing an explanation since one-third of all the complaints received in relation to online hate concerned the platform. This comes out even though the platform has fewer users than Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Grant further added, “Twitter appears to have dropped the ball on tackling hate.”

Now, either the platform responds to the regulator or they may face penalties up to 700,000 AUD (around Rs. 3,85,00,000).

