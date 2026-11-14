Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s Temple fitness tracker that claims to monitor brain health faced social media backlash last week as doctors called for scientific evidence backing the claims. S Shanthi tracks the controversy around the pricey device and the market for smart wearables in India.

What is Temple?

Temple is a wellness and fitness wearable attached to the side of

the forehead, near the temporal artery (the temple), created by Zomato and Eternal co-founder Deepinder Goyal. It is non-invasive and sticks to the temple using medical-grade tapes, called Grips, which are designed for 24×7 multi-day wear, through showers, swims, workouts and sleep. The device needs to be recharged once every week.

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Temple is designed to continuously track physiological signals using optical sensors. The wearable claims to monitor blood flow to the brain and show how well the human body is faring across a wide range of systems. It produces two proprietary measurements: BrainFlow and Entropy. While BrainFlow claims to track relative changes in blood circulation associated with the brain, Entropy is a proprietary score intended to indicate how hard the body is working to sustain itself. It is a measure of physiological workload, influenced by factors such as sleep, exercise, stress, food, caffeine and meditation.

India’s cricket captain Shubman Gill and shuttler PV Sindhu have been spotted wearing the Temple fitness tracker. Shipments for the first batch of the sub-2 grams device are scheduled to begin in early 2027.

Why are doctors questioning the device’s claims?

Doctors have questioned whether the science behind the wearable actually works. Liver specialist Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, known as ‘The Liver Doc’ on X, argued that the sensor on the temple reads a surface artery that feeds the scalp and not the brain. He said Temple only reads a surface artery on the forehead that supplies the scalp and face, which flushes with heat or exercise independently of the brain. Dr Sudhir Kumar, consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, said the Temple device measures signals from the superficial temporal artery, which supplies blood to the scalp and surrounding tissues. It is a branch of the external carotid artery and is not one of the four major arteries supplying the brain and, therefore, it cannot be assumed that the readings accurately reflect blood flow through the arteries supplying the brain.

Goyal’s reaction to the criticism

As criticism grew, Goyal pushed back, defending his intentions. He said there is a 14-day, no-questions-asked refund policy as proof of good faith. He alleged that doctor-influencers were ignoring the team’s initial data to get views on social media. “We have already spent $30 million building Temple, $20 million of which is my own money,” he wrote on X. Talking about evidence, he said Temple is not a medical device and wearable makers typically start with internal studies and publish validation later, citing Whoop. He said that in head-down tilt, correlation with the brain signal was 0.91 and with the scalp 0.49, so Temple tracks the brain, much more than the scalp.

Why is Temple expensive?

Temple’s Rs 85,000 ($950 approx) price tag has also drawn criticism. The company has said that high costs went into its research and development and design. For instance, the device uses specialised optical sensors for proprietary tracking metrics. Units are made to order and come in custom finishes. Goyal said the device is targeted at global consumers rather than the Indian mass market. He expects less than 1% of overall sales from Indian users. Keeping the global market in mind, the pricing has been fixed for its value for international buyers. And unlike many fitness trackers that require monthly or yearly recurring software subscriptions, the price includes lifetime app access.

Who are the investors?

Temple started off as an “innovative project” for studying human longevity and cerebral blood flow. In 2024, Temple Pvt Ltd was registered as a company, with co-founders Goyal and Ram Singla, who also serves as the CEO. In February this year, Temple raised a $54-million seed round at a $190 million valuation from Steadview Capital, Vy Capital, Info Edge and Peak XV Partners, among others. “More than 30 Temple employees participated in the round, at par valuation. No discount. Their own money. That’s the kind of belief you can’t buy,” Goyal said. It also launched an ESOP liquidity programme for select employees in July this year. It valued the startup at $375 million, almost double the valuation at the seed funding round.

Smart wearable market in India

The Indian smart wearable market is projected to expand from $3.62 billion in 2026 to $12.28 billion by 2032, as per market research form Mordor Intelligence. Smartwatches are the biggest segment at 63%, with smartglasses, fitness bands and smart rings comprising the balance. Smart rings are forecast to grow fastest at a CAGR of 24.1% over 2027-2032. By end-use application, health and fitness tracking accounted for 53.6% of market value in 2026, with the remainder taken by chronic-disease remote monitoring, payments and access control devices. The global wearable technology market was valued at $92.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to touch $229.9 billion by 2033, as per Grand View Research.