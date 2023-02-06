The best ChatGPT alternatives you must try: ChatSonic, YouChat, Jasper and more

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) space in recent past years has seen a surge in the development of powerful language models. OpenAI’s ChatGPT-3 is one of the most well-known models that has garnered widespread attention for its impressive language generation abilities lately.

GPT-3 is trained on large amount of online text to generate human-like answers around complex topics. OpenAI has launched two models of ChatGPT- paid and unpaid one. While the unpaid one is at capacity most of the time, the paid aka ChatGPT Plus promises no blackout, faster responses and several other benefits starting $42 a month.

While ChatGPT has gained huge popularity, it has its own share of limitations that may curtail its use case for several purposes. For starters it cannot generate real time data. It is trained on data till 2021. It does not accept voice command. The biggest issue is that the free model is at capacity most of the time.

These are the reasons why you need to check out the top ChatGPT alternative. Let’s take a look at some of the top alternatives to OpenAI’s GPT-3.

ChatSonic: Developed by Writesonic, ChatSonic is a conversational AI chatbot designed for multi-turn dialogues. It stands out as a top ChatGPT alternative by integrating with Google and delivering the most up-to-date and relevant information. Apart from giving conversational responses, it can also generate Dall-E-like images bases on text prompts.

YouChat: Another top option- YouChat is developed by You[dot]com and is a conversational chatbot like ChatGPT and ChatSonic with several other generic chatbot functionality up its sleeves. It utilizes AI and NLP for human-like conversations, providing answers to general questions, performing text translations, generating ideas, writing code, and composing emails.

Character AI: The Character AI, as mentioned on its website, utilises neural language models, where a supercomputer processes vast amounts of text and learns to predict the next words. These models come handy in variety of applications like auto-completion and machine translation.

Jasper: Jasper is a popular AI writing tool and another viable alternative to ChatGPT. It is suitable for businesses requiring fast and high-quality content generation. Jasper restructures content creation with advanced technology to give decent results.

Google’s LaMDA: Developed by Google, Language Model for Dialog Applications or “LaMDA” is a chatbot language model built on Transformer which is a neural network architecture invented by Google Research and open-sourced in 2017. LaMDA is trained on dialogue to give a human-like answers.

These are just a few of the top alternatives to OpenAI’s GPT-3. Each of these models has its own strengths and weaknesses, and the best choice for a particular task depends on the specific use case and requirements.