The Beauty of Marble: OnePlus 11 5G Embraces Opulence in its Design

Adding to its portfolio of stunning smartphones, global tech company OnePlus has launched a new variant in its flagship OnePlus 11 5G series called the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. Boasting the latest features and extraordinary looks, the limited edition OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is as magnificent in tactile experience as it is in usage.

Apart from the usual technological specifications, which are unique to OnePlus, the company has done massive research and development to build an innovative and enthralling rear for the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a region-exclusive colorway edition that showcases the excellence of extreme skill and creativity. Using state-of-the-art and advanced processes right from scratch, the company has built the rear of this beautiful smartphone with a rare microcrystalline rock material that looks uncannily like marble. The material is so precise that it provides the exact, stunning visual texture of marble to give the user a unique tactile experience. This also makes it so that no two OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey smartphones look like one another.

The company had to start the process of creating this material right from scratch, and so it marked many firsts in the smartphone industry. Right from R&D to materials, treatment to processing, and various materials used, the creation of this material is an intense nine-step long process. To get the exact natural texture formed by crystals on rocks that are too microscopic to see with the naked eye and which are so unique to marble, it took more than a year before it could be used for application and mass production. Even though there were various demands and production issues, the company managed to increase the yield rate from 25% to 50% in the final limited edition units. At the end of the nine-step long process, the material is again selected or discarded manually before it is used for application.

Also Read Xiaomi Pad 6 to take on the OnePlus Pad in India; launch set for June 13

The highly-polished marble-like texture ensures not only an unparalleled tactile experience but is also cool and extremely smooth to the touch. Though the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a gorgeous piece of craftsmanship, that is not its only specialty. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey provides the user with solidity while handling the phone along with a feeling of customised luxury and exclusivity, which makes it unique among the original OnePlus 11 5G colorway ranges of Titan Black and Eternal Green.

The company is also packaging this exceptional smartphone in style, providing the user with an exclusive open-box experience. Building an air of surprise and excitement, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is custom-packed with a SIM tray ejector, stickers, a welcome letter from Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, and downloadable custom wallpapers.

Additionally, OnePlus announced the beginning of open sales for the highly exciting OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, beginning June 6, 2023 at 12 PM, on Tuesday. The remarkable limited-edition smartphone is priced at Rs 64,999 and will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.

There are many remarkable smartphones on the market these days. You may even find phones that are beautiful combinations of great looks and high specifications. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, however, gives you a distinctive class, making you stand out among others. Not only do you get the latest specifications and incredible looks with the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, but you will also get the unmatched experience of using a special smartphone.