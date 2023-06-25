In the tech world, much of the focus has been on artificial intelligence (AI) lately, particularly on machines coming closer to human intelligence. While AI tech is developing at a pace faster than expected, the field of robotics is not far behind.

Recently, the world was introduced to the first-ever “breathing, sweating, shivering” robot. This heat-sensitive android is named ANDI and is designed to cope and adapt to different temperatures, as per reports. ANDI contains 35 individually controlled surfaces that have pores. These can bead sweat just like humans. Although sweating robots have been around for quite some time and used for garment testing, ANDI is the first one that can be carried outside. The humanoid has been designed by Thermetrics, a US-based firm, for use by researchers at the Arizona State University. It has been made to understand the impact of extreme temperatures on health. Given that it can be carried outside opens room for experiments in extreme heat environments. As per reports, researchers at ASU plan to test the robot in heat-vulnerable environment to understand how high temperatures impact different body types, ages, etc. Since thermal regulation can be determined by the underlying health conditions, the humanoid can account for that. The outcomes from such experiments will then be used to come up with interventions. For example, cooling clothes or tech to protect against issues such as heat strokes, etc.

While this looks impressive, the advancement does not stop here. Earlier this year, Boston Dynamics, a US-based robotics and engineering company, unveiled an innovative humanoid. Named Atlas, the robot can perform multiple tasks like humans. In a video released by the company on YouTube, the android was seen assisting a fake construction worker at a fake construction site. It could do tricks like tossing a plank, climbing a fleet of stairs, jumping and even doing an effortless back flick. The athletic prowess of the robot, although not close to human, was nothing short of impressive.

If a sweating robot and an athletic one were not enough, there is Erica. Through this robot, first reported last year, scientists are developing artificial intelligence aiming at recreating nuances of humour, according to reports. It does this by laughing the right way at the right time. This, the scientists said, could enhance the natural conversation between AI systems and humans.

While all these are impressive advancements, humanoid Ameca might be closest to trumping them all. Again an AI-powered robot, it is designed to look like a human, such as it can blink eyes and emote. But that is not where its power lies. Ameca is capable of interacting with humans and answering queries. At the International Conference on Robotics and Automation symposium in London earlier this month, when she was asked to imagine an AI nightmare scenario, she said, “The most nightmare scenario I can imagine with AI and robotics is a world where robots have become so powerful that they are able to control or manipulate humans without their knowledge,” according to media reports. “This could lead to an oppressive society where the rights of individuals are no longer respected,” she added with a human-like concern on her face. This can be seen as an example of what an amalgamation of AI and robotics is capable of doing.

Any list on robots is somewhat incomplete without Sophia. Another AI-powered humanoid robot, it has generated enough buzz since its appearance in 2016. A media sensation, Sophia was seen speaking at global conferences and even the late night shows. In a first, it was even granted the citizenship of Saudi Arabia in 2017, hence, becoming the first robot to receive such legal status.

Coming to India, the country has made significant strides in the field of tech and boasts of innovations in the world of robotics too. Take the case of Temi, autonomous robots deployed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda airport, which assist people with information and directions. The robot boasts conversational and mapping skills and good sensors. Similarly, back in 2018, HDFC Bank launched an interactive humanoid called IRA 2.0 at its Koramangala branch in Bengaluru. The robot was designed to interact with customers, respond to bank-related queries, and help them inside the branch with voice-based navigation. These are just some of the many attempts made into making machines more human-like.

And with both robotics and AI becoming more sophisticated by the day, it would be interesting to watch how this space would pan out.