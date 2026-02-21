Anthropic in India

US-based AI firm Anthropic has opened its first India office in Bengaluru, marking a deeper push into one of its fastest-growing markets. The company also announced partnerships with leading Indian startups, enterprises and research institutions to expand the adoption of safe and scalable AI systems.

Anthropic plans to hire across research, engineering and go-to-market roles, betting on India’s talent pool to build responsible AI solutions.”India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises,” said Irina Ghose, managing director of India, Anthropic.

Presidential looks

An AI-generated fashion series reimagining former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in 11 bold, Gen Z-inspired “presidential” looks has gone viral, highlighting how generative tools are reshaping pop culture narratives.

In a post shared by the AI designer page @tttheartistshow, the stylized visuals blend streetwear, high fashion and meme aesthetics, blurring the line between political iconography and internet culture. While many users praised the creativity, others raised concerns about consent and digital likeness.

Rural AI engagement

More than half of India’s rural youth are now interacting with AI tools on a daily basis, as per a new study by JanAI, underlining AI’s rapid penetration beyond urban centres. From voice assistants and chatbots to AI-powered education and agri-advisory apps, adoption is being driven by affordable smartphones and cheaper data.

The findings reveals that AI has already become mainstream in India, with 55% of rural youth using AI almost daily and 28% using it occasionally, while only 17% remain non-users. The findings challenge the notion that AI usage is largely urban and elite.

The report added that as many as 90% expressed interest in a government-certified AI course and 61% believe

such certification would improve their employment prospects.

Toy exposes kids’ chat

A US-based AI toy company is under scrutiny after senators alleged that thousands of children’s interactions were improperly exposed due to weak data safeguards. The toys, powered by conversational AI, allow kids to engage in interactive storytelling and learning.

The allegation was made in a new round of letters to manufacturers of AI-powered children’s toys. The senators, who expressed their concern in another set of letters in December, said through their offices’ own research they had been able to identify a significant new data exposure.

As part of their research over the past month, staff members from the senators’ offices said that one manufacturer, Miko, had exposed “what appears to be all of the audio responses of the toy,” in an unsecured, publicly accessible database.

Fashion at a prompt

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) has unveiled what it claims is India’s first AI system capable of converting text prompts into detailed fashion sketches — FLORA (Fashion Language Outfit Representation for Apparel Generation).

Designed to assist designers, students and apparel brands, the tool translates written descriptions into structured garment illustrations within seconds. The dataset comprised over 4,000 curated pairs of professional fashion sketches and corresponding textual descriptions written commonly by designers.

The AI models are trained in a way that not only interpret prompts like “blue gown” but also descriptions such as “blue evening long gown with row of sequins sewed at hem”.

NY fashion week goes hi-tech

At this season’s New York Fashion Week, brands leaned heavily into technology, experimenting with AI-led design tools, virtual try-on features and smart mirrors to enhance consumer engagement. Designers used generative AI to conceptualise prints and silhouettes, while retailers showcased augmented reality mirrors allowing visitors to “wear” outfits digitally.

People at the presentation could upload a selfie to see AI-generated images of themselves wearing each of the 10 looks from the collection on mirror displays. This blending of runway and retail tech reflects fashion’s pivot toward immersive, data-driven experiences.

Checking garbage overflow

Madurai’s civic body has begun deploying AI-enabled cameras to around 60 locations in order to monitor garbage bins and prevent overflow, aiming to improve waste management efficiency. Once the system is operational, the camera will identify full bins and alert the sanitation workers. The system uses computer vision to track the fill levels in real time.

Officials say the move could optimise collection routes, reduce manpower strain and enhance urban cleanliness. As Indian cities adopt smart governance tools, AI-driven civic infrastructure is emerging as a cost-effective solution to chronic municipal challenges, from waste segregation to traffic management, improving service delivery through data-led interventions.