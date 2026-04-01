Are Tesla Robotaxis truly autonomous in nature? According to a new update, Tesla has officially acknowledged that its robotaxis are not always fully autonomous and can occasionally be driven by remote human operators in rare situations.

The revelation was made in a formal letter to US Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts during an ongoing investigation that’s looking into remote assistance practices used by autonomous vehicle companies. According to the disclosure, Tesla’s remote operators are authorised to “temporarily assume direct vehicle control” as a last resort after all other intervention options fail.

Tesla’s director of public policy and business development, Karen Steakley, clarified that such remote human intervention is extremely limited. Operators can take control only at very low speeds, typically below 2 mph (3 km/h), and in some cases up to 10 mph (16 km/h). The company stressed that direct remote driving is used rarely and only when the AI system is confused, stuck, or facing an emergency.

Tesla’s Robotaxi has a modest fleet

Tesla currently operates a small fleet of around 50 robotaxis. Most vehicles still have a human safety operator seated in the front passenger seat as a backup. A smaller number of these vehicles rely solely on remote support from operators based in Austin, Texas, and Palo Alto, California. The company uses its Model Y electric SUV for ferrying passengers but development is underway for the 2-seater Cybercab vehicle. The company declined to disclose how frequently its robotaxis require remote human assistance.

Unlike Tesla, rival robotaxi developers such as Waymo, Amazon’s Zoox, and Nuro primarily use remote assistance to guide vehicles through difficult situations without ever taking direct control of the steering or acceleration. These companies have clarified that their operators do not assume vehicle control.

Tesla continues to depend entirely on its camera-based Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, without using lidar or radar sensors, which are common among competitors.

Are Tesla robotaxis safe?

The revelation comes amid increasing scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomous driving ambitions, including its upcoming Cybercab robotaxi project. Senator Markey’s probe has raised questions about safety, transparency, and the actual level of autonomy in current robotaxi services. Experts have also pointed out potential risks related to network latency, which could delay human intervention in critical moments.

Tesla has not issued any additional public comments on the letter.