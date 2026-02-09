Elon Musk has denied reports claiming that Starlink is working on its own smartphone. Putting an end to the speculation, Elon Musk clearly said that Starlink is not developing a phone.

An X user named Mark Kretschmann shared on X that SpaceX is reportedly planning to develop a Starlink phone in order to expand its satellite business ahead of the massive IPO. Replying to his post Elon Musk denied any such development and wrote, “We are not developing a phone”.

How The Rumours Began?

The rumours started after reports suggested that SpaceX might be planning a phone that could connect directly to Starlink’s satellite network. This led many people to believe that a Starlink-branded smartphone could be launched in the future, creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Several concept images and claims quickly spread online, making it seem like the project was already underway.

Elon Musk’s Clear Response

Reacting to these reports on social media platform X, Elon Musk responded directly and simply. He wrote, “We are not developing a phone,” leaving little room for confusion.

He also criticised some of the reporting, saying that parts of it were incorrect and misleading.

What Elon Musk Has Said Before?

In the past, Elon Musk has spoken about the idea of a Starlink-enabled device, but only in a theoretical way. He once said that such a device was possible someday, but not something that SpaceX was actively working on.

These older comments likely added to the confusion and helped fuel the rumours.

Starlink’s Real Focus

For now, Starlink is focused on expanding its satellite internet services around the world. Instead of building a new phone, the company is working on ways to provide satellite connectivity to existing smartphones through partnerships with mobile networks.

This approach allows users to access satellite connectivity without needing a special device.

No Phone Plans for Now

While future technology may bring new kinds of devices, Elon Musk’s statement makes one thing clear: Starlink has no plans to launch its own smartphone at present. The company’s priority remains improving global internet access through its satellite network.