Chilling details emerging from the triple suicide in Ghaziabad have unearthed the dark world of Korean mobile games that are being consumed by young and innocent teenagers without any supervision.

According to a Times of India report, a handwritten note written by the teenagers who committed suicide included four mobile games – Poppy, Playtime, The Baby in Yellow, Evil Nun: The Scary Horror Game and Ice Scream. All four belong to the horror or puzzle-survival. All of them were survival-based mobile games with dark settings, scary characters and missions where players must escape danger or survive attacks.

Free to download, these games place players in claustrophobic, threatening settings from which escape is the ultimate goal. The games aren’t for casual entertainment but for real-life action. Youtube live streamers also play the games live to entice young minds into following them.

What is Poppy Playtime?

One of the games at the centre of this thrilling suicide is Poppy Playtime with over 10 lakh downloads on Google Playstore. It says the game is meant for those above 12. Developed by Mob Entertainment, it has found a huge fan following in India. The game allows players to take on a former employer’s role, returning to an abandoned toy factory. One then discovers that its missing workers have been replaced by monstrous, animated toys that stalk the premises. The player’s survival depends on solving puzzles, evading attacks, and navigating dark corridors.

What is Baby Yellow? Game about paranormal madness

The Baby in Yellow, developed by Team Terrible, is a masterclass in dark humour and psychological dread.

It has been tasked with the simple chores of a babysitter—feeding, changing, and putting a child to bed. The players soon realize that this infant is anything but innocent. As the soundtrack shifts into an eerie drone and visual shocks fracture the screen, the game poses a chilling question: “How long will you stay in control?”

With over 10 crore downloads globally, this viral game explores the thin line between the domestic and the demonic, proving that some monsters hide in plain sight behind a pacifier.

What is Evil Nun & Ice Scream? The Keplerians’ horror universe

Spanish developer Keplerians Games has mastered the art of the “stealth-horror” escape room. Their two flagship titles have become icons of the genre:

Evil Nun is set within the suffocating walls of a cursed school, players are hunted by a terrifying nun transformed by a zombie plague. To survive, you must solve intricate puzzles and rescue trapped children, all while staying silent. With 5 crore downloads, its episodic chapters provide a relentless narrative of confinement and terror.

Ice Scream is a series that turns a childhood delight into a cold-blooded nightmare. A local ice-cream vendor is kidnapping children, freezing them within his truck, and hiding them in plain sight. Players must sneak through a small-town setting, gathering clues and avoiding capture to save their friends from a frozen fate.