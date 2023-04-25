Telegram’s latest update brings shareable chat folders, custom wallpapers, and more: Details

Telegram, the popular instant messaging and social media app, has released a new update that includes several features aimed at improving the overall user experience. This update lets users share entire chat folders with one link, create custom wallpapers for individual chats, use web apps in any chat and more.

One of the new features is Shareable Chat Folders that enables users to share entire chat folders with friends or colleagues through a link. This will allow them to join all chats in the folder with just one tap. Users can create multiple invite links for different chats within a folder. Users can include any public chats, as well as any chats where they have the admin rights to add people. Members will see a suggestion to join the new chats in case admin adds more chats to the folder and updates the link.

Another addition is Custom Wallpapers, which allows users to set their favourite photos or colour combinations as wallpapers for specific chats. Users can also send a special message to their chat partners to add the same wallpaper on their side or create their own.

This update also improves the Telegram bots with the ability to host web apps, which can be accessed via direct link or by mentioning the bot’s username in any chat. Web apps of bots can also support collaboration and multiplayer features for members when launched in a group.

The update also includes Bot Links and Telegram Premium on Fragment, where bots can now use collectible usernames and users can buy Telegram Premium for themselves or gift it to others.

Other features include fast scrolling for attachments, read time in topics for groups under 100 members with topics enabled, and improved interfaces for Send When Online and group creation without adding members immediately.