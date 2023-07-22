Telegram to let you post stories like Instagram but you’ll have to pay for new feature

Telegram, one of the most popular open-source messaging platforms, is here with a new feature that stands to enhance the overall user experience on the app. The platform recently announced the release of a new story feature. Telegram is a well-known messaging service with over 800 million active monthly users. With the new functionality, premium app users can post stories that can be seen by any audience, including non-paid users. For the same experience, users must upgrade their apps on Android, iOS, and desktop versions.

As per Telegram, the stories will appear above the global chat search at the top of the screen. This feature will allow users to post images, videos, and text that either vanish from their profiles after 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours or can stay on permanently. This capability is much like how Instagram’s stories work. Users can post their stories for 24 hours, or they can choose to make them stay forever by creating a highlight that appears on their profile, just below the bio.

People who can view the story on Telegram are individually selectable by users. Additionally, Telegram’s Stories will enable dual camera capabilities, allowing users to take pictures and videos with both the front and rear cameras at the same time. This feature is like what BeReal offers. It is another platform that is gaining popularity as it allows users to click pictures with their front and rear cameras at the same time and allows them to post them with a caption. However, on BeReal, the app prompts when the user is supposed to click a picture. It could be any time of the day. This unique feature makes the app stay “Real,” justifying the platform’s name.

Additionally, premium users of Telegram will have the option of adding animated stickers, polls, and quizzes to their stories. As a result, premium users can produce stories that are more dynamic and interesting. The most recent version of Telegram for Android, iOS, and desktop now includes the Story feature.

The competing messaging services, which include WhatsApp and Signal, had already released their own versions before Telegram Stories was introduced. According to a report by The Verge, although the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, acknowledged that there was some internal scepticism about the value of Stories, however, Durov expressed that the team “can no longer imagine Telegram without it.”

