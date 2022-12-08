Telegram to allow users to create account without phone number, auto delete chats, and more with new feature update

Telegram has once again come up with another update where users will now be able to have their own telegram account without a SIM card, unlike what used to happen before. This doesn’t end here. Users will also be able to auto-delete all chats leaving no trace of the conversation.

Here is the list of all the features and how they will work:

Signing up without a SIM card:

Previously, Telegram used to allow its users to control who could view their phone numbers by going to the Privacy and Settings option and making changes.

Well, now the company has come up with another major change which will allow users to join the platform without even a SIM card. Users will be able to log into Telegram using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers which will be available on the Fragment platform.

Auto-Delete entire chats:

Next up is this feature where the company will allow its users to enable the Auto-Delete option. To view this setting, users can click on any profile and then click on the three dots mentioned in the extreme right corner.

After this, click on the Auto-Delete option after which the user will be prompted to set a time which can either be 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and so on.

By enabling this feature, all messages in the chat will automatically get deleted.

To recall, Telegram back in 2013 had introduced self-destructing messages feature similar to how WhatsApp’s Delete for everyone feature works.

Aggressive Anti-Spam:

Telegram claims that their app comes in one of the top 5 most downloaded apps in the world which in turn makes it one of the most desired apps for spammers.

Users will now be able to turn on this feature for groups. By enabling this feature, it will detect spam in the messages and delete the spam message.

Now, group admins with over 200 members will be able to use this feature and at the same time group, admins will be able to report and make false claims from their Recent Actions tab.

Temporary QR codes:

Previously, all Telegram users who had public profiles would be able to generate their own QR codes which will help them to connect with other people around them.

Now, with this feature users will be able to generate a temporary QR code even if they don’t have a username and don’t have public profiles. By scanning the code, other people will automatically be able to add them without even knowing their phone numbers.

Other than these features, users will also be able to search emojis on an iOS device and see how much storage each chat is taking.

For Premium users, Telegram artists have come up with 10 customised emoji packs giving them more ways to express themselves.

ALSO READ | Telegram gets blockchain-powered collectible usernames, voice-to-text for video messages and topics in groups