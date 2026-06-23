Yes, Telegram is now back and running. We checked the availability on both Android and iOS platforms, and the app now connects to networks, allowing users to send messages and media files, as usual. You no longer need a VPN to get it running.

For millions of Telegram users in India, the past week has been a digital blackout. Following the strict, government-mandated temporary blanket ban, the popular instant messaging platform vanished from app stores and stopped working for those who had it installed already, leaving users questioning when, and if, they would get their chats back.

The ban has now ended, and Telegram is finally working again. However, at the time of writing this, the Telegram app is listed only on the Google Play store – Apple is yet to list the app on the App Store for iPhone users. The cloud-based mobile and desktop messaging, however, remains delisted on the Apple App Store.

Why was Telegram banned in India?

The temporary blanket ban was triggered by a massive controversy surrounding national competitive examinations. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) cracked down on the app following its failure to prevent the widespread circulation of fake examination papers for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Beyond exam leaks, government officials cited Telegram’s inability to curb the dissemination of misleading information and other fraudulent activities plaguing the platform. Following an emergency meeting between government representatives and Telegram officials on June 3, the Centre ordered a complete block of the app and its associated web links until June 22.

The government’s stance on the app received backing from the judiciary as well, with the Delhi High Court declining to offer Telegram immediate relief.

Telegram is restored, but with a major catch

While users can now access their messages, Telegram is not operating at 100% capacity. In a bid to ensure accountability and prevent the tampering of shared information, the central government has directed Telegram to completely block its message editing feature until June 30.

This restriction comes directly following the NEET re-examination, which was successfully conducted on June 21 without any reported fraudulent activity. By disabling the ability to edit sent messages, authorities aim to maintain a clean digital trail as monitoring continues.

Telegram Founder was unhappy over ban

As Telegram struggles back to normalcy, a war of words has erupted at the executive level. Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov heavily criticised India’s IT ministry for imposing the one-week ban, stating that “the ban punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials.”

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Taking his defence a step further, Durov also made serious corporate allegations. He alleged that Reliance, in which tech giant Meta holds a partial stake, may have actively lobbied alongside its major competitor, WhatsApp, to pressure the Indian government into imposing the ban on Telegram to dent its market share