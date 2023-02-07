Telegram gets real-time message translation feature with new update: How to use, other details

The popular instant messaging and social media app Telegram has released its first update of 2023 with ten major features aimed at making communication seamless and easier, even for those speaking different languages.

The new update adds a translate bar which will automatically appear when a message is received in a language different from the default. The app will perform real-time translation to help user understand the foreign language and engage in conversations. User simply have to tap the translate bar to use the feature. This feature is available for Premium subscribers in both group chats and channels. In addition, Telegram has introduced a new annual payment option for Premium, offering up to 40% savings by pre-paying for a year.

The new Telegram update also includes a new tool to create profile pictures using stickers and animated emojis. This is available for all users, not just Premium subscribers. Users can also suggest profile pictures for their contacts.

Telegram has also made it easier to sort through its numerous sticker and emoji options by placing them into categories along with adding new interactive emoji and 10 custom packs. To manage Telegram’s impact on your internet data, the app’s network usage tool has also been tweaked and presented in a pie chart format to give information on mobile, WiFi, and roaming usage.

The automatic media download settings have also been adjusted to allow for exceptions, giving users more control over the type and size of media saved to their device.

Telegram is also giving more control to group admins with granular media permissions. Admins will be able to choose if group members are allowed to send 9 kinds of media types – like photos, voice or video messages. They can also disable text messages to create media-only groups.