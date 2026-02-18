Tecno started 2026 by launching a new device in its Pova lineup with the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G, a phone that clearly focuses on two things a large battery packed into a slim body and a curved display that feels more premium than its price suggests. After spending considerable time with the device, here’s how it performs in real-world usage.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Display

The 6.78-inch curved display of the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G looks very immersive and bright. The curved edges give it a premium feel in hand, and content stretches beautifully across the panel. With a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness, the screen remains easily visible even under harsh sunlight.

I watched an entire Netflix series outdoors and not once did I feel the need to crank up the brightness levels. Viewing angles are precise, colours are punchy, and the multimedia experience is genuinely enjoyable for a device in this segment.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Battery

Yep an 8,000mAh battery is a massive and monstrous number for a smartphone this thin. Despite packing such a huge cell, the phone doesn’t feel overly bulky. In daily usage, I found the screen-on time to be equally impressive.

Even when I threw everything at it like binge-watching shows, scrolling Instagram, playing games, and taking calls throughout the day the battery lasted me almost two full days comfortably. That’s strong endurance for heavy users.

The phone supports 45W fast charging, which is decent, but the competition is offering higher charging speeds in this segment. Still, considering the size of the battery, charging times remain reasonable.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Camera

On the camera front, the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G features a 50MP primary wide rear camera along with a 2MP ultra-wide sensor. The rear camera can shoot 2K video at 30fps, which is a welcome addition in this price bracket.

The front camera is a 13MP shooter, also capable of recording 2K video at 30fps. While video capabilities are solid on paper, photo results were a mixed bag. In outdoor lighting, images sometimes appeared grainy with slightly saturated colours. It’s usable for social media, but not class-leading in terms of image processing.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Processor

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with ample RAM and storage options. It’s a decent processor for daily tasks and casual gaming, though some competitors like the battery-focused Realme P4 Power with its Dimensity 7300 chipset offer slightly stronger performance.

In real-world usage, I played games like Real Racing and Call of Duty and managed to get 60fps for a decent stretch of time. The performance remained stable without major frame drops, making it capable enough for mid-level gaming and multitasking.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Design

Design is another strong point. The device looks premium in hand, especially in the grey colour variant, which gives it a sleek and modern finish. The curved display blends nicely into the frame, enhancing the in-hand feel.

Despite the massive battery, the phone maintains a relatively slim profile, which adds to its practicality and comfort during long usage sessions.

Conclusion

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is priced in India starting at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage model is available at Rs 29,999. The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G stands out with its 6.78-inch curved 120Hz display, 4500 nits peak brightness, and a gigantic 8,000mAh battery that comfortably lasts nearly two days under heavy usage. While the cameras are average and 45W charging isn’t the fastest in class, the phone delivers solid performance thanks to the Dimensity 7100 chipset.

If your priorities are battery life, immersive display, and a premium design feel this device makes a strong case in its segment.