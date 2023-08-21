TECNO POVA 5 PRO: Much more than a light show; fast processor, big screen & strong battery make it a good mid-ranger

5G is the latest cellular network and most of the mobile phones getting launched these days support this technology. If you want a no-nonsense mobile that gives you all the essentials without any fuss, Tecno Pova 5 Pro can be a good option. It has a fast processor, big screen, strong battery and capable cameras. The build quality is quite good and its smooth and speedy performance is quite commendable for the price. The smartphone comes in two colour options, Dark Illusion (our trial unit) and Silver Fantasy, prices start at Rs 14,999. Let us check out some of the key features.

Design & display: The Pova 5 Pro has an interesting backlit Arc interface with visually appealing 3D textured design and innovative back panel lighting effects; the latter can be customised for calls, notifications and music playback. The LED lights are visible in a well-lit room, and it goes without saying this is a major attraction. The phone has a smooth and vibrant 6.78-inch FHD+ display with high pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. The 240Hz touch sampling rate impresses too, which makes the phone a better gaming device than the competition. I tested the phone outside in direct sunlight with the brightness turned all the way up, and we could see it perfectly.

Performance: Tecno powers the Pova 5 Pro with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, which handles most tasks with ease including some of the graphics-intensive games. The phone runs HiOS 13.1 which is based on Android 13. It comes in two configurations, with 128GB or 256GB storage, both having the same 8GB of RAM. In terms of real-world experiences, I have no complaints. Everything runs smoothly on the device. We made calls, sent texts, played games, and more, all without a hitch.

Battery life is another impressive feature of this phone. It comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery which is good enough to last an entire day on a single charge. There is also a segment-first 68W ultra-fast charger in the box which the heavy duty users will certainly find handy. You can get upto 50% charge within 15 minutes. The phone also boasts by-pass charging technology ensuring that power is efficiently directed straight to the mobile phone’s motherboard even while gaming during charging sessions.

Cameras: The phone comes equipped with a 50MP + AI dual camera, F1.6 Aperture, dual LED Flashlight. The imaging system is adept at clicking nice images in broad daylight, as well as in not-so-ideal lighting situations. It can record videos up to 2K 30fps and 1080p 60fps, which is not bad for a smartphone in this segment. There’s also a secondary AI camera here, but no ultra-wide. At the front, there is an impressive 16MP AI selfie camera (F2.0 Aperture) with Flashlight. I tested the cameras in various lighting conditions and was pleased with the results. Images appear sharp and crisp in both full sunlight and dark conditions.

Key takeaways: Tecno’s Pova 5 Pro combines speedy performance and strong battery in an attractive design, making it a fine choice for an Android mid-ranger in the Rs 15,000 price band.

Also Read Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says AI is a tidal wave as big as the Internet; know reason why

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ Display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor

Operating system: HiOS 13.1 based on Android 13

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

Cameras: 50MP + AI Dual Camera, F1.6 Aperture, 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 68W fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 14,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 15,999 (8GB+256GB)

You may also be interested in: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Nothing 1, Motorola g73, vivo T2 5G