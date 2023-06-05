scorecardresearch
TECH TIPS: How to take screenshot on laptop

Three simply ways to capture anything on Windows 11.

Written by Sudhir Chowdhary
A one-stop tool for taking screenshots or capturing individual windows or portions of windows.

Very few of us know how to take a screenshot on our laptop screen. It is a vital skill every computer user should know, but with all the hardware variations between laptop models, it can be a somewhat intimidating process. Let us show you how to take a screenshot on everything from a Dell, Lenovo, or other Windows-based laptop.

Snipping Tool

A one-stop tool for taking screenshots or capturing individual windows or portions of windows. Go to the Start menu, type the “snipping tool” in the search bar, and open the app. Once you click New, you’ll be transported to the screenshot overlay. You may capture screenshots in a variety of ways, including Rectangle Snip, Freeform Snip, Window Snip, Fullscreen Snip, and more, at the top of the Snipping tool overlay.

Xbox Game Bar

Windows 11 creates the Xbox Game Bar to assist gamers in capturing screenshots or videos of their game. To use this feature, press the Win + G key combination. In the top-left corner, navigate to the Capture area and select the Take screenshot option. With this, the screenshot will be saved to the Videos/Captures folder by default.

Keyboard shortcuts

Press and hold the PrtSc key. With this, the complete Windows 11 screen will be captured. PrtSc grabs the image and saves it to the clipboard. To make this image a real screenshot, open an image editing application, paste the screenshot into it, and save it.

Apart from built-in tools on Windows 11, you can also use third party apps to take screenshots with ease.

When it comes to screenshotting on any Mac, including MacBook laptops, just press Shift+Cmd+3. This will actually save the capture as an image file on your desktop.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 00:30 IST

