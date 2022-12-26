Tech Bytes year-ender: Top journaling apps of 2022

As an ending year brings new resolutions, journaling is always one of them. From the time of its advent, journals have been kept in diaries and notebooks. But with the advancement in technology, it has entered the digital sphere. Journaling has various effects that differ from person to person. For some, it boosts productivity, for some it is a way to dump their day to day activities along with managing stress, and for some it is all about capturing a year in a mobile or copy aesthetically. There is no boundary to what a journal can contain. It can have mood tracker, to-do lists, monthly calendars, recommendations for books and movies and so on.

Nowadays, journaling has shifted to mobiles and tablets as well, some like keeping the good old bullet journals to them. Some apps that are available both on Google Play Store and Apple Store have become a prominent alternative to hardcopies. Some of the most used and downloaded journaling applications of 2022 are Day One, Memento, Five Minute Journal, Daylio and Grid Diary.

Day One- This application was released in 2011 and has been one of the most used journaling applications. It offers a wide range of facilities like adding music, motion activity, weather along with other basic tools like adding diary entries and keeping a personalized tracker. It is available for free and the premium features are available for $2.92 per month. It is available on Mac, watchOS, Android and iOS.

Memento- This application is available only to iOS users and helps keep a digital archive and also allows online interactions. It stores data from other applications with permission like liked music from Spotify, Uber trip history and YouTube videos. It is available free of cost but the charges for the Premium plan is $2.49 per month and $37.99 per year for the Gold plan.

Grid Diary- It is available on macOS, iOS and Android. It shows Today’s wins, health and fitness and personal growth which can be customised. It also has simple blank pages for users to customise them accordingly. It is available for free and the paid version is $2.99 per month.

Five Minute Journal- It is available on Android and iOS. It is also available in hardcopy version. The unique feature of this journal is that it offers simple prompts set in simple backgrounds and text that a user needs to fill after waking up in the morning and before going to bed. It is available for free and the paid version is $4.99 per month.

Daylio- It is available both on Android and iOS. Upon opening the app it first asks the user about their mood and generates journal prompts accordingly. It allows users to select icons and colours according to their choice that signifies something unique to them. It has a free version and also offers a paid version of $2.99 per month that offers more features.

