Tech Bytes: What is Apple’s Advanced Data Protection and why it’s a big deal for iPhone security

Apple is finally letting users enable end-to-end encryption for their iCloud backups. In its latest iOS 16.2 software update, the Cupertino giant has added a new feature called Advanced Data Protection for iCloud which uses end-to-end encryption to protect majority of your iCloud data such as iCloud Backup, Photos, Notes, and more. This means that nobody except you can access your iCloud data, not even Apple can access it. The feature is currently available in the US for the Apple Beta Software Program members. It will start rolling out to other parts of the world in early 2023.

Apple’s Advanced Data Protection is a part of company’s efforts to offer stronger security ways to protect their data. Starting next year, the company will offer iMessage Contact Key Verification that will help users verify they are communicating with the person with whom they intend and not compromising the privacy of the conversation to any unwanted prying eyes. Apple, from next year onwards, will also support a physical Security Keys for signing in to the Apple ID account.

Apple’s move to bring an Advanced Data Protection for iCloud is a big deal. While the company has always stressed on the point that it prioritizes privacy, privacy advocates and experts say that a gap exist claiming that Apple has majority of times given the data to law enforcements. iCloud backups of the messages, in particular, have been a bigger concern as Apple until now did not offer an end-to-end encryption for the backups of these messages. That meant Apple could grant law enforcements an access to those private chats in case of subpoena. In fact there were rumours a few years ago that Apple was considering dropping encrypted backups after FBI complained that the move would hamper the investigations.

What is Encryption?

In simple words, it is like a unique key to your data. It ensures that only you posses this key and have the control to the data. With Apple’s Advanced Data Protection, your iCloud backups are encrypted and not even Apple has the access to it. This also means that Apple will not be able to help you regain access in case you lose it.

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud is an optional setting and users have the option to disable it anytime they want. Apple already has a standard protection system for certain data like Health data, iCloud Keychain, Wi-Fi and Cellular credentials, Home data, Payment credentials, Siri information and iMessage and FaceTime content. Some of these data are end-to-end encrypted. The latest Advanced Data Protections extends this end-to-end encryption to other categories including iCloud backup, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Safari Bookmarks, Siri Shortcuts, Voice memos, Wallet passes, Health data, Home data, Password and Keychain, iCloud messages, Payment info, Apple Card transactions, Maps, Siri passwords, WiFi passwords, Safari, Screen Time, Memoji and more.

While all these data are fully encrypted, Apple states that the end-to-end encryption will not be applied to contacts, emails, and calendar data, even with Advanced Data Protection for iCloud turned on. Apple says that these three are difficult to be end-to-end encrypted as they need to interoperate with global system and are built on industry standards which does not support end-to-end encryption.

How to turn on Apple’s Advanced Data Protection

Before enabling the Advanced Data Protection, Apple recommends user to set up at least one alternative recovery method- either a recovery contact or a recovery key. This is because Apple doesn’t have the encryption keys and in case you lose access, the company will not be able to help regain the access. In such case, one of the recovery methods set by you can used to recover your iCloud data.

To turn on Advanced Data Protection, user needs to have an Apple ID with two factor Authentication, a password set for your device, one recovery contact or key, and an updated software on the Apple device.

You can turn on Advanced Data Protection on an iPhone with iOS 16.2, iPad with iPad OS 16.2, or a Mac with macOS 13.1. Apple highlights that turning on Advanced Data Protection on one device enables it for users’ entire account and all their compatible devices.

On iPhone or iPad: Open the Settings app> Tap your name, then tap iCloud > Scroll down, tap Advanced Data Protection, then tap Turn on Advanced Data Protection. Follow the onscreen instructions to review your recovery methods and enable Advanced Data Protection.

On Mac: Choose Apple menu > System Settings. Click your name, then click iCloud. Click Advanced Data Protection, then click Turn On. Follow the onscreen instructions to review your recovery methods and enable Advanced Data Protection.

The new protection feature ensures that iCloud data is accessed on only trusted devices. So, when users turn on Advanced Data Protection, access to their iCloud data on the web at iCloud.com is disabled. If users turn on the web access again, they can use one of trusted devices to approve temporary access to their data on the web

