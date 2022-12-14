Tech Bytes: What is Apple Music Sing and how to use it to sing duets with your partner

Apple earlier this month announced a new karaoke feature for all Apple Music subscribers called Apple Music Sing. This new in-app feature will allow users to sing along with their favourite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics.

For viewing lyrics in the app, the feature will come with several lyric views which will allow users to take the lead, perform duets, sing backup songs and much more. Users should keep in mind that all of this will be integrated into Apple Music.

Talking about this feature, Apple Music Sing will include Adjustable vocals, Real-time lyrics, Background vocals and a Duet view.

Going in-depth about all the features which will come embedded with this new feature:

Adjustable vocals: All Apple Music subscribers with the help of this feature will have control over a song’s vocal levels. They will either have the option to sing with the original artist’s vocals, take the lead or mix it up on millions of songs there in the Apple Music catalogue.

Real-time lyrics: With this feature, users will be able to sing along with their favourite songs playing in the background with lyrics playing, like what happens in karaoke.

Background vocals: All lyrics which will be sung simultaneously can animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for the users to follow.

Duet view: Several singers will show up on opposite sides of the screen so as to make duets or multi-singer tracks easy to sing along to.

Upon checking for this feature, we first went to the search option situated on the extreme right side of the Apple Music app. Looking at the options, Apple Music Sing will be there at the top.

Scrolling through the features, we can see how music has been organised into separate categories which include party anthems, crowd-pleasers, and iconic duets among others.

Going through the app also informs its users as to how this new feature will work. For this feature to work, simply open the Apple Music app, tap on the song which will be playing in the lower left corner and then tap on the lyrics to turn them on. Above that, tap on the mic icon and with the help of the slider turns the vocal volume up or down. Finally, you’ll be able to sing along with the music.

In terms of its availability, the feature will be accessible to Apple Music subscribers around the globe with iOS 16.2 update. This feature can be enjoyed by all iPhone, iPad and the all-new Apple TV 4K users. The feature will be compatible with iPhone 11 and later, iPad 9, 10, iPad mini-6, iPad Air 5, 5, M1 and M2 iPad Pro and more.

Other than this, Apple Music will also be launching a suite of more than 50 dedicated companion playlists which will feature epic songs, duets, choruses and anthems.

For all those who aren’t aware, Apple Music Sing is part of the iOS 16.2 software update which is finally available to its users.

