Tech Bytes: How to create Telegram account without mobile number or SIM card

Telegram is an instant messaging platform that has features like multiple account support, channels, and many other facilities. Recently, the company announced the release of a feature which will allow users to sign up without a SIM card. Other upcoming features include- delete all chats automatically, create temporary QR codes, Topics 2.0 and search for emojis.

In a blog post, the company said that the later updated version of the application will allow users to register on telegram and create or access their accounts without a SIM card. In order to avail this the users need to buy a blockchain based anonymous number from Fragment, which is a decentralised platform founded by the owner of Telegram, Pavel Durov.

Fragment only sells usernames and anonymous numbers eligible for Telegram mobile app and web services. Also, Fragment receives payments that are made using The Open Network (TON) which is the official token of Telegram. Users of Telegram can buy an anonymous number for $16 or 9 TON. Users can access the number after purchase by completing an OTP verification process.

To avail this download the latest version of Telegram App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android or iOS device. Then open the application and tap on the Get Started button. After that enter the blockchain-based anonymous number upon purchasing it from Fragment. Then enter the OTP received on that number and validate it. The Telegram app without a SIM card is now ready to be used.

Some other upcoming features include deletion of messages by setting an auto-delete timer which will automatically vanish the messages. To avail this click on setting, then privacy and security and then on Auto-Delete Messages. Another feature to be released soon is the ability to generate a temporary QR code to send connection details to others while hiding username or number.

ALSO READ | Telegram to allow users to create account without phone number, auto delete chats, and more with new feature update