With vibe coding with a central theme to the coding scene lately, India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has come up with a new AI initiative in a bid to encourage more people from non-engineering backgrounds to try their hands at coding. The AI Hackathon by TCS is hailed as the world’s first large-scale hackathon event that is exclusively for students from non-engineering and non-technical backgrounds. The program, which ran satellite editions across multiple cities since January 26, 2026, engaged over 10,000 participants from diverse disciplines such as arts, commerce, nursing, agriculture, criminology, and law.

The hackathon event, which was held across 22 colleges in 10 states – including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra – empowered students to build AI-powered prototypes addressing real-world challenges in their respective fields. Participants used voice-first AI tools supporting nine Indian languages, removing traditional barriers like coding knowledge, language proficiency, and technical training.

Most teams developed functional prototypes in under two hours (typically 90–120 minutes), demonstrating how accessible AI has become for people from a non-coding background.

Hackathon democratising AI, says TCS

Ashok Krish, Vice President and Head of AI Practice at TCS, highlighted the initiative’s transformative intent, stating, “You don’t need a computer science degree to build software – just curiosity and AI. This hackathon gives students from any background the chance to build something real, in their own language, and walk away knowing they can do this. That’s how you close the skills gap and create digital entrepreneurs.”

The program highlights TCS’s belief that AI fluency should extend beyond engineers to build a broader, digitally skilled workforce in India. By focusing on non-technical talent, TCS aims to foster inclusivity, innovation, and practical AI competencies to meet industry demands for diverse problem-solvers.

Flagship event to be held at India AI Impact Summit

Building on the satellite hackathon events across the country, the initiative culminates in the flagship Tata Bharat YUVAi Hackathon at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 17, 2026. This main event will involve nearly 2,000 students, featuring real-time progress visualisation, AI-powered evaluation, structured mentorship, and presentations to experts. The summit, running from February 16–20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi (inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16), aligns with India’s push for “AI for All” and inclusive digital transformation.