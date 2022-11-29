TCS joins hands with AWS to launch quantum computing lab

Leading IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has joined hands with Amazon Web Services to launch a TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS platform. Considered as one of the most promising technologies of today, Quantum Computing helps solves too complex problems using the principles of quantum theory. The technology is in a very nascent stage. With TCS Quantum Computing Lab, the company aims to help enterprises to explore business solution and encourage the adoption of this technology.

Global head of the company’s AWS business unit, Krishna Mohan, while announcing the launch, said that the lab will enable customers to “jumpstart their quantum computing journey” by testing, incubating and ideating new ideas on Amazon Braket. “TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS enables customers to evaluate with agility, the true potential of what quantum technology can realize for their core business,” he added

The company said that while still in its nascent stages, quantum computing has the potential to help solve challenges too difficult for classical computers in a timely manner today, such as enhanced detection of surface anomalies or optimization problems.

As per the company, the new initiative will offer a development environment and virtual research leveraging Amazon Braket which is a quantum computing service from AWS. TCS said that it intends to design industry-leading solutions, build drive hackathons, build domain centric performance benchmarks and leverage the lab.

They also said that they want to “help customers explore and co-create new use cases of quantum computing to tackle business challenges that defy the capabilities of conventional technologies.”

TCS has been investing in quantum research for several years now. The company has also submitted two patent filings and made a progress in technologies like advancing optimization, artificial intelligence, digital security and cryptography, company said in a press statement.

