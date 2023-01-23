SYSKA P2066 & STUFFCOOL STACK: Say goodbye to low phone battery woes

You know that anxious feeling when the “low battery” notification pops up on your screen? Thankfully there are devices around – wireless chargers and power banks – to keep your devices fully charged. You will be amazed to learn about the innovations being incorporated in these mobile device life savers, as evidenced by two new offerings – Syska Armour P2066 power bank and stuffcool wireless charger. Let us check these out.

Syska Armour P2066 Power Bank (Rs 3,999)

See-through devices, such as Nothing Ear 1 earbuds or the Nothing Phone 1, seem to be in fashion these days. Syska Armour P2066 is a one of a kind transparent device in the power bank segment. It weighs around 272gms and consists of a steady capacity of 20000 mAh 3.7V (74Wh). Its transparent design reveals the portable battery’s sophisticated internal structure, displaying itself from the inside-out.

This power bank is incorporated with a digital LED display along with Dual Type C input/output. Any manufacturing flaws are covered by a 180-day warranty. The power bank is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available in three colours — Blue, Black and Grey on Syska’s official website and at leading retail stores.

Stuffcool Stack Wireless Charger (Rs 4,990)

Made available by Mumbai-based Nissan Enterprises, the Stack is a perfect travel companion to wirelessly charge all your essentials. You can charge your iPhone/wireless compatible phone, Apple Watch and AirPods (or any wireless-enabled audio device) at the same time from a foldable wireless magnetic charging station. It supports magnetic wireless charging for the latest iPhones such as iPhone 12,13, 14 and also supports 15W of wireless fast charging for Android devices such as flagship Samsung devices, Pixel phones, to name a few.

This is a foldable magnetic wireless charging station, you can fold the three modules into a single stack that is 10cm wide and 2.6cm tall — making it easy to fit in your bag or backpack. The wireless charging station has magnets on each module, and the Stack can be propped up like a stand to be used with the magnetic wireless charging. In other words, simply plug and start charging, it’s that simple.