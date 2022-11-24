SWOTT Wearables: Low prices make them more alluring

These days, smartwatches and wireless audio devices —True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, neckbands and headphones—are the hottest gadgets in town. Imagine a watch that does more than just telling time; it provides users notifications on their calls, messages, emails, social media updates, etc. Or a Bluetooth neckband that sits comfortably in your ears and delivers HD sound. We take a look at two such new devices from homegrown smart wearable brand SWOTT, packed with advanced features and at decent price points.

Armor 007

First and foremost, the USP of this smartwatch is that it comes with a unique Bluetooth calling feature at a never-before price range of Rs 2,490. Normally, smart wrist-wear with BT calling are priced Rs 5,000 upwards. This means the user can make important calls without pulling out her smartphone, thanks to its in-built HD speaker and microphone. In real-time usage, Armor 007 is reliable, smooth, stable and fast. It features a crisp and ultra-vivid 218 PPI 1.69-inch display that peaks at a maximum brightness of 550 nits making it easily readable even in broad daylight. There are 24 Sports Modes to track your activity and keep you posted and motivated to reach your fitness goal.

Real-time heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring (SPo2), stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and sedentary alerts ensure that you keep track of your health throughout the day. There is a 300mAh internal battery that keeps the Armor 007 powered for up to seven days. Overall, it’s a light and comfortable watch with a nice display and an abundance of health and fitness features.

Neckon 101

There are two different colours to choose here — Dark Blue and Black. Crafted with soft, silicone material that does not irritate the skin and is wearable for long hours, Neckon 101 is durable with easy in-ear operation, fits perfectly and doesn’t fall from your ears easily. When connected to the mobile device, it offers crisp and crystal clear HD stereo sound, with good bass and booming sound.

A reinforced design with IPX7 rating makes the neckband sweat-proof, making it ideal for your workouts, jogs, runs, and sports sessions. Neckon 101 boasts of a longer battery life ensuring prolonged playtime with added comfort, and crystal-clear sound. A single, full fast-charging lasts for 40 minutes and can run the neckband for a solid 30 hours. With available voice-assistant, the neckband lets you easily navigate the music, make/ receive calls, or just enjoy a run without the hassle of staring at your smartphone, constantly. The neckband is also very fast in its performance due to its low latency which is 55ms. Neckon 101 is available at an introductory price of Rs 599.

KEY FEATURES

1.69-inch display

24 Sports Modes

Heart rate, Spo2, stress & sleep monitoring

Estimated street price: Rs 2,490

SPECIFICATIONS

Bluetooth 5.2 version

250mAh battery

20 hours playtime

Estimated street price: Rs 599 (introductory)