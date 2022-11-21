SwiftKey keyboard officially available for iPhone users again, Microsoft hints new features incoming

Microsoft in an unexpected move has brought back its SwiftKey keyboard for iOS users. The company, in October this year, officially discontinued support for the keyboard and dropped it from the App Store but it is surprisingly back for iPhone users. Microsoft’s Caitlin Roulston, in a statement to The Verge, confirmed the comeback saying that based on customers’ feedback, the keyboard is back on the Apple App store.

Microsoft in October announced to discontinue the SwiftKey for iPhone users starting October 5. It dropped the app from the App Store but said that those who have already installed SwiftKey on their devices can continue using the app unless they shift to another device or upgrade to a newer operating system which basically requires one to download a keyboard from the App Store.

It is unknown why the company suddenly decided to bring back the app when it had officially discontinued it months ago. It is also worth noting that even though the app has made a comeback, its latest update is from August 11, 2021 meaning that the app hasn’t been updated for over a year now. However, there could be some changes coming to the app soon as the company’s CTO of its maps and local services division-Pedram Rezaei, told the news website that the company will be “investing heavily in the keyboard.”

While the upcoming new features are still unknown, the SwiftKey app on App Store shows a new Emoji search feature which is now available for most languages in SwiftKey Toolbar to find your emoji easier.

SwiftKey first arrived on Android and soon became popular. It was later launched in 2014 with the release of iOS 8 which allowed users to install third-party keyboards. Microsoft in 2016 acquired Swiftkey.

ALSO READ | Microsoft to pull the plug on SwiftKey keyboard for iOS devices; know details