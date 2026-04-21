Open-source software leader SUSE on Tuesday announced an “AI factory” with Nvidia, a pre-validated turnkey platform that will assist firms and government-sector clients to build scalable enterprise-grade AI capabilities. According to SUSE, the unified software stack will enable enterprises to use the American tech giant’s latest AI technology, while keeping sensitive logic and proprietary data protected within their private infrastructure.

Addressing the media at SUSECON 2026, an open-source event, Thomas Di Giacomo, Chief Technology and Product Officer at SUSE, said: “AI developers, users and operations teams are in a catch-22 with AI, as they want to innovate quickly but must ensure full auditability before fully running the relevant types of workloads, agents and processes in production. The SUSE AI Factory with Nvidia gives them a one-stop solution for end-to-end stability, security and sovereignty, while benefitting from today’s and future AI innovation.”

The platform is expected to serve as a digital production line for AI, allowing organisations to assemble, manage, and scale AI workloads under strict global mandates for digital sovereignty. It is designed to work across footprints, from the tactical edge to the core datacentre to the public cloud.

The alliance is seen as a growing sign of collaborative ventures in the AI space, balancing joint innovation with both sovereignty and reasonable protection of proprietary technology.

“Our collaboration with SUSE will deliver an open, full-stack AI Factory built on a foundation of security and sovereignty,” said John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software at Nvidia. He noted that with enterprise adoption of AI accelerating, new demand is being created for infrastructure that ensures data control and governance for regulated workloads.

The Nvidia technologies available to users include NIM microservices, open Nemotron models, NeMo for building and managing agents, Run:ai for GPU orchestration, Kubernetes operators, and OpenShell secure runtime for agents. NemoClaw which makes use of SUSE’s K3s technology, and provides a reference stack for deploying more secure autonomous AI agents, is also part of the venture.

The SUSE AI Factory, according to the company, standardises how AI applications are deployed and run. The facility could reduce setup time and allow teams to move from concept to production faster, reducing operational overhead and removing the need to manage disparate tools.

(Reporting from SUSECON 2026, at the invitation of SUSE S.A.)