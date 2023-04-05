Sundar Pichai on AI’s moment, concerns and future of Google’s ChatGPT rival Bard

The CEO of Google Sundar Pichai in an interview with The New York Times talked about the new AI revolution, the concern of people, and how Google’s Bard is getting more capable.

Sundar Pichai exclaimed that the people’s concern for AI is right and expressed his affirmative thoughts and worries about the AI race. Sundar Pichai said he was glad that AI was having a moment when Google was not the driving force. “It’s an exciting moment, regardless of whether we had done it,” Sundar Pichai said.

Sundar Pichai said that it was from a person in the management who declared “Code-Red” and instructed the employees to shift time and resources towards the development of AI projects. Sundar Pichai in the interview went blunt on Bard, the competitor of ChatGPT, he said “I feel like we took a souped-up Civic and kind of put it in a race with more powerful cars.” He also gave an update on Bard and said that it will be updated to a more powerful model. Furthermore, Pichai added that the founders of Google, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin got more involved in AI-led technology.

Sundar Pichai predicted back in time after becoming the CEO of Google in 2016 that “AI’s impact would be bigger than electricity or fire” Sundar Pichai also talked about the whiplash that he feels comes to him because some people feel and urge companies like Google to work on AI faster and on the other hand some people urge to slow down the procedure. Further, he talked about the open letters that he received from nearly 2,000 AI researchers including Elon Musk, he said “I think it’s important to hear concerns. There are many thoughtful people behind it, including people who have thought about A.I. for a long time.”