Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has approved a new pay package for its CEO, Sundar Pichai. According to a report from Financial Times, the deal could be worth as much as $692 million over the next three years. This makes it one of the biggest pay packages for a technology executive. Some people are even comparing this to Elon Musk pay package from Tesla on the internet.

The company’s decision shows that it strongly trusts Pichai to lead the business during a time when the tech industry is changing quickly, especially with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

Pay based on company success

Most of Sundar Pichai’s new earnings will not be paid in cash. Instead, they will come mainly from company shares that depend on performance. This means the value of his pay will depend on how well the company performs in the future.

ALSO READ AI taking jobs? Whoop CEO Will Ahmed says companies are using AI as a convenient excuse for layoffs

Many technology companies use this system. By offering shares, companies make sure their leaders focus on growing the business and increasing the company’s value. If the company does well and its share price rises, the CEO benefits too.

The compensation will be given over several years, which encourages long-term leadership and stability.

Leading the company during big changes

Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google in 2015 and later became the CEO of Alphabet Inc. in 2019. Under his leadership, the company has expanded into areas such as cloud computing, devices, and artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is now one of the biggest priorities for major tech companies. Google is developing new AI tools and adding AI features to many of its services, including search and office software.

Experts say strong leadership is important as tech companies compete to lead the fast-growing AI industry.

Questions about executive pay

Very large pay packages for executives often lead to debate. Alphabet’s board says the plan is fair because Pichai will only earn the full amount if the company performs well over time.

Supporters say this type of pay motivates leaders to grow the company and create value for investors. However, critics believe such huge compensation raises questions about how much top executives should earn.

What it means for the Tech industry?

The new deal shows how much technology companies value experienced leaders, especially during periods of major change. As competition in artificial intelligence grows, companies are investing heavily in both technology and leadership.

For Alphabet, the large pay package reflects its belief that Pichai can continue guiding the company successfully in the future.