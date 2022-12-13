Study suggests 88% married Indians feel excessive smartphone use is hurting their relationship

Ever since smartphones came, there has always been a debate on whether smartphones are beneficial for us or are going to ruin the upcoming generations. On one side, smartphones connect people around the world but on the other side, there are reports that they create rifts between people, especially married people.

According to a new joint study conducted by Vivo and Cybermedia Research (CMR), around 88 per cent of married Indians feel that extensive use of smartphones leads to problems in their relationship.

The following study was done in collaboration with Cybermedia Research (CMR) which released its fourth edition of Vivo’s ‘Switch Off’ study, titled ‘Impact of Smartphones on Spousal Relationships’. To work on this study, the company took data from more than 1000 smartphone users across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune.

From states, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune, the study mainly focused on behavioural and psychological changes which often married couples incur due to excessive use of smartphones.

Apart from these findings, the study also showed that around 67 per cent of married couples are often hooked to their smartphones while spending time with their spouse. While 66 per cent of users confirmed that their relationship with their spouse was not strong due to excessive use of smartphones.

On the other hand, nearly 70 per cent of people admitted that they often get irritated if their spouse interrupts them while using their smartphones, 69 per cent of the married couples owned up to the fact that they don’t give enough attention to their spouse while having a conversation with them, all these figures are from the study.

Well, this doesn’t end here. On the positive front, 84 per cent of them agreed upon the fact that they would rather spend time with their spouse than on smartphones as they felt relaxed, claims the study. While 90 per cent mentioned in the report believe that they would rather devote their time to meaningful conversations than in front of the screen.

This shows that percentages of people are aware that smartphones are taking over their relationships.

Commenting on this, Yogendra Sriramula, who is the Head of Brand Strategy at Vivo stated that it is quite evident that smartphones are taking over personal leisure time. However, it is up to the users to realise and be cautious of the same.

Apart from all the facts and figures, the report’s main aim is to raise awareness amongst people, especially married people, to spend more time with each other while at the same time enjoying the benefits of technology.