Study shows Apple Watch can help detect silent heart abnormalities

Heart conditions have become more common than before. At the same time, enough gadgets exist, today, that could allow users to detect abnormal behaviours that could potentially lead to more pressing concerns. One such relatively “mass-market” gadget is the Apple Watch which has time and again proven to be a lifesaver. A new study by Mayo Clinic takes a closer look at the Apple Watch’s ECG capabilities and tries to find if it can actually help detect silent heart abnormalities like left ventricular dysfunction. Turns out that it can.

For all those unaware, left ventricular dysfunction of the heart may lead to congestive heart failure. To this, it has become evident that Apple Watch can even detect silent heart attacks which when intensified can lead to a multitude of cardiac disorders.

The study done by Mayo Clinic (via 9to5Mac) further explains that if this disease, cardiac dysfunction goes undiagnosed as it is asymptomatic in nature, where people are usually unaware of the same can lead to multiple problems in life later on.

The report further added that if Apple Watch identifies a problem like this or even helps in diagnosing it, this will be a huge breakthrough.

Backing this report, the clinic conducted an experiment with more than 2000 patients from the US and 11 other countries spanning from August 2021 to February 2022. In conclusion, over 1 lakh participants sent their ECGs via their Apple Watch.

ECG reports were then processed via an AI algorithm which was developed by researchers.

What came out was even more surprising. In that 30-day duration, the AI algorithm detected patients with a low EF (ejection fraction) with an area under the curve of 0.885.

For those who understand it, in simple terms, the reports proved that consumers watching ECGs taken in nonclinical environments can identify patients with cardiac dysfunction. It also showed that smartwatches have the potential to conduct remote digital health studies.

ALSO READ | Apple to launch iPhone 15 series with USB Type-C but only pro models to get high-speed version: Kuo