YouTube Music launches ‘Create a Radio’ feature, here’s how it works

YouTube has launched a new feature that enables creators to dub their videos in multiple languages, allowing for more global viewership. The feature, which was test-piloted by popular YouTube star MrBeast and a small group of creators, allows content creators to add multi-language audio to their videos, without the need for creating separate channels for different languages. MrBeast has already dubbed some of his popular videos in 11 languages and is hoping to bring more international viewers to his main channel through the feature.

Ritz Campbell, product manager at YouTube Music, in a blog post wrote- “So starting today, we’re excited to expand the availability of this feature to thousands more creators. In our early tests with just a handful of creators, we’ve already seen over 3,500 multi-language videos uploaded in over 40 languages.”

Campbell, in the blog post, also added that creators testing multi-language dubbed videos saw over 15 percent of their watch time coming from views in the video’s non-primary language. And, on average, viewers watched over 2 million hours of dubbed video daily this past January alone.

The new feature is currently in beta mode and is available to a limited group of creators. However, it will soon be available to all YouTube creators in the coming months. The new multi-language audio feature will allow creators to reach a wider audience, increase discoverability, and ultimately, grow their channels.