Microsoft apparently doesn’t want rivals like DuckDuckGo to use Bing search data in their AI tools as chatbot wars heat up

Microsoft is intensifying its rivalry by demanding its competitors to stop using Bing’s search index to power their AI chatbots. According to a Bloomberg report, the Redmond-giant, without disclosing the names, has warned two Bing-powered search engines that it will prohibit their access to Microsoft’s search data in they use it to power their AI tools.

While Microsoft has not named in any company in particular, the company licenses out its Bing’s search data to several search engines like DuckDuckGo and Yahoo. According to the report, Microsoft feels that using their search data to train rival AI chatbots is a violation of the contract and the company holds all the rights to terminate the agreement in case it finds one violating it.

“We’ve been in touch with partners who are out of compliance as we continue to consistently enforce our terms across the board,” the company was quoted by Bloomberg adding that it will continue “to work with them directly and provide any information needed to find a path forward.”

While it is unclear which companies have exactly been warned by Microsoft, The Verge highlights that search engines DuckDuckGo and You.com have launched AI products of their own. DuckDuckGo’s DuckAssist is a new AI tool that compliments its search engine’s Instant Answer feature by pulling small AI-generated content from web. You.com has YouWrite- an AI writing assistant to help write content, blogs, emails and more. With AI war heating up, it is understandable that Microsoft would want to make its search data exclusive to Bing AI.

In a related news, Microsoft recently added powers of text-fed image generation to its Bing search called Bing Image Creator. This new AI tool basically allows users to generate images using words they enter to describe the image they want to see. This tool is powered by OpenAI’s image generation tool DALL-E.