Apple blocked ChatGPT update for this email app; here’s why

Apple has reportedly blocked an update to the email app BlueMail on the App Store, citing concerns that the new AI-based update in the app could show inappropriate content to users. According to Ben Volach, co-founder of BlueMail developer Blinx, Apple blocked a ChatGPT-backed feature that was included in the update.

Volach told the Wall Street Journal that the iPhone company defended its action with a reason that AI-generated content requires age discretion. The company, in its communications sent to BlueMail, stated that AI-generated content could potentially generate age-inappropriate content and, therefore, needs a 17+ age restriction. The company told Volach that “your app includes AI-generated content but does not appear to include content filtering at this time.”

Volach has accused Apple of being unfair to the company and claims that the App Store does not offer a level playing field to developers. “We want fairness,” he said. “If we’re required to be 17-plus, then others should also have to.” The developer demands that Apple should be transparent and fair with its policy for all.

“Apple has a new policy regarding AI. It should be made public and applied to all app developers equally as Tim Cook testified in the congressional hearing. Apple must not prevent any disruption in BlueMail’s functionality and the launch of our innovative AI service,” he wrote on Twitter. He also pointed to other GPT-powered apps that are available on the App Store presumably without age restriction.

According to a 9to5mac report, the latest update on BlueMail includes an AI feature that is designed to go through old emails and pull texts for writing new emails. This technology is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has garnered immense popularity in the last few months.

Apple has stated that it is currently investigating the matter. The tech giant has also highlighted that developers have the ability to appeal any decisions made by the App Review Board. However, the company has refrained from commenting on allegations made by Blix that other AI-based apps have been permitted on the App Store without age restrictions.