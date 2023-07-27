OnePlus Open joins the fold of foldable phones, closes gap with Samsung

OnePlus phones are capable and competent which is why there’s so much excitement and expectations from the company’s first-ever foldable phone which is expected to launch sometime this year. First teased by OnePlus at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), the phone will be built in collaboration with Google. There have been multiple rumours related to the phone including what will it named. There were two talks that phone may be called OnePlus V or OnePlus Open. A latest tweet from OnePlus now suggests that the phone could be called OnePlus Open.

OnePlus revealed the name of its foldable phone with a tweet reading “We OPEN when others “FOLD.” The tweet takes a jab at Samsung suggesting that the upcoming foldable phone will be called OnePlus Open.

The tweet, which simply said “We OPEN when others FOLD,” was posted around same time when Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest in Samsung’s line of foldable phones featuring a Flex hinge design that is said to be more durable than previous models.

While OnePlus has not made any direct remarks on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, the tweet could suggest that OnePlus’ upcoming foldable phone will be more durable than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The tweet could also be interpreted as a dig at Samsung’s previous foldable phones, which have been criticised for being fragile and less durable.

ALSO READ l OnePlus to launch its first foldable on this date, leaks suggest

OnePlus has not yet announced any details about its upcoming foldable phone, including its name or release date. However, the latest tweet suggests that the phone will compete against the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

OnePlus Open rumours so far

OnePlus has been very secretive about its upcoming foldable phone but that has not deterred rumour mills from pushing out speculations and rumours. The OnePlus Open is expected to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and sports a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED 120Hz display. The phone is also expected to have a triple-lens rear camera system. Further it could come with up to 16 GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Tipster SnoopyTech suggests that OnePlus could launch a unique version of OxygenOS, tailor made for the upcoming foldable smartphone. This version, rumoured as OxygenOS Fold, will likely be inspired from ColorOS Fold, a customised OS from Oppo for their foldable phone- Oppo Find N2.

OnePlus has not yet announced a price for the OnePlus Open, but it is expected to be more affordable than the Galaxy Fold 5. The price of Fold in India starts at Rs 1,54,999.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.