Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 with USB-C, Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra and everything announced at Wonderlust

Apple iPhone 15 launch event: Apple’s highly anticipated “Wonderlust” event for 2023 is done and dusted. The mega announcement from Cupertino’s tech giant is receiving mixed reactions from the tech world, leaving some enthusiasts clamoring for more while others are simply buzzing with excitement desperately waiting to get their hands on the devices.

At the heart of this showcase was the grand unveiling of the iPhone 15 sporting the long-awaited USB-C port. Apple also unveiled the new Watch Series 9 and the second edition of Watch Ultra, cementing its reputation as a leader in the wearables market.

Apple held its annual fall product launch event on Tuesday night at the Apple Park headquarter, Cupertino, California. Here is a detailed list of all the products company unveiled last night.

iPhone 15, 15 Plus arrive with Dynamic Island

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, successors to last year’s models. These new iPhones boast high-resolution OLED displays featuring Apple’s once a Pro-exclusive Dynamic Island system, an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera, and the powerful A16 Bionic chip previously seen in the iPhone 14 Pro.

For the first time in in iPhone history, Apple has introduced USB Type-C charging for iPhone 15 which could prove to be a gamechanger for the smartphone industry. The pre-orders start on September 15, with general availability set for September 22, and prices in India starting at Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 15 and Rs 89,900 for the iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max launched with Action button, A17 Pro chip

The Pro family in iPhone 15 series gets the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Successors to the last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the new iPhones are now more durable and lighter- thanks to the titanium frames replacing the stainless steel in previous models. The iPhone 15 Pro series introduces the all new A17 Pro chip, featuring a GPU with ray tracing that offers 20 percent increase in speed. The Pro Max model takes photography to the next level with an advanced periscope-style lens setup that supports up to 5x zoom. These devices also come equipped with a second-generation Ultrawide chip, enhancing the Find My feature. Not to forget, Apple has brought USB-C across all models of iPhone 15 for convenient charging. The Type-C charging with USB 3 speeds in iPhone is capable of reaching up to 10 gigabits per second. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at a price of Rs 1,34,900 (128GB) in India, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,59,900 (256GB). Pre-orders open on September 15, and the devices will be readily available on September 22.

Meet the new and improved Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s top-tier watch – the Watch Ultra 2– has received significant upgrades this time including the addition of powerful S9 processor. The watch’s display shines brilliantly at 3000 nits, a 50 percent improvement over its predecessor. It shares several features with the mid-range Watch Series 9, such as double-tap functionality and intuitive gestures like tapping, swiping, raising your wrist, and using the cover to mute. Apple has also added a new night mode that intelligently activates based on ambient light levels using a built-in sensor.

Apple Watch Ultra comes in single 49mm variant with three three bands to choose from – Alpine Loop (Blue, Indigo, Olive), Trail Loop (Orange/Beige, Green/Grey, Blue/Black), and Ocean Band (Blue, Orange).

Apple Watch Series 9 gains more power

The Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by S9 SiP and boasts an 18-hour battery life. It is said to be more powerful than its elder sibling. It also gets a new double-tap gesture, and on-device Siri access to health data. As an eco-friendly approach, Apple claims to have used recycled materials like aluminium, gold, tin, copper, and cobalt in Series 9 debuting it as their carbon-neutral product.

Apple Watch Series 9 has two size variants and five colours to choose from – Pink, Starlight, Silver, Midnight, and PRODUCT(RED). The stainless-steel model is available in Silver, Gold, and Graphite. The price starts at Rs 41,900, and the bigger variant comes at Rs 89,9000. Both are available to order now, with available in stores starting September 22.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging

Apple at the event also unveiled the second generation of AirPods Pro, featuring MagSafe Charging and USB-C connectivity. These headphones come with double the Active Noise Cancellation of their predecessors, an advanced Transparency mode, an enhanced Spatial Audio experience, and a wider range of ear tip sizes for a better fit. Alongside these improvements, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) also boast additional dust resistance and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) is available for pre-orders with store availability to start from September 22.

