Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt believes the technology world is moving into a new phase where traditional coding methods may no longer meet the needs of today’s fast-changing software industry. During an industry conference, in a video later shared by the Special Competitive Studies Project, Eric Schmidt said new technology is rapidly changing the software industry, warning that developers who do not keep up with these changes could quickly fall behind.

He explained that software projects are now being completed much faster than before, adding that companies and developers who fail to adjust to these changes could struggle to remain competitive in the years ahead.

Schmidt said the shift started gaining momentum toward the end of last year when advanced automated coding tools saw major improvements in performance and capability.

Warning to developers and business leaders

Schmidt said many professionals are already falling behind because they continue using outdated workflows and development methods. According to him, the shift became more visible late last year as new software-generation systems improved rapidly and started reshaping engineering work.

He urged business leaders to rethink how their technical teams operate and prepare for a future where development cycles move far more quickly than in the past.

Productivity expected to rise sharply

One of the biggest changes, Schmidt said, will be the dramatic increase in productivity across the technology sector. Work that previously required large engineering departments and long timelines can now be handled more efficiently with advanced digital tools.

He also suggested that individual developers may soon be capable of managing projects that once required entire teams, potentially changing how software companies are structured.

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Major transformation ahead for the tech industry

Schmidt believes the technology sector could change significantly over the next few years. He noted that many existing software products may struggle to stay relevant because creating competing services is becoming faster and easier than ever before.

He warned that companies unwilling to adapt to these industry changes may find it difficult to compete as the pace of innovation continues to increase.