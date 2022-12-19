Steve Jobs wrote this email to himself just days before his death; know what Apple Co-founder said

Steve Jobs, the Co-founder of Apple, wrote emails to himself back in 2010, that is the year before his demise on October 5, 2011 at the age of 56. Then it was shared by a senior anchor for BNN Bloomberg, Jon Erlichman via his Twitter account recently. The mails were made public by his wife Laurene Powell Jobs, via the Steve Jobs Archive. She is an American businesswoman and founder and chair of Emerson Collective and XQ Institute.

The email dated back to 2 September 2010 read:

“To: Steve Jobs, sjobs@apple.com

Date: Thursday, September 2, 2010 at 11:08PM

I grow little of the food I eat, and of the little I do grow.

I did not breed or perfect the seeds.

I do not make any of my own clothing.

I speak a language did not invent or refine

I did not discover the mathematics I use.

I am protected by freedoms and laws I did not conceive of or legislate, and do not enforce or adjudicate.

I am moved by music I did not create myself.

When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive.

I did not invent the transistor, the microprocessor, object oriented programming, or most of the technology I work with,

I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being.

Sent from my iPad”

Since this mail has been made public, it is going viral and a lot of people are resharing it and adding their introspection regarding the same. Jobs along with Steve Woznaik and Ronald Wayne co-founded Apple Inc back in 1976 at Los Altos, California. The mail describes his journey in the last eight years of his life that describes how he lived the illness and his fight for cure.

