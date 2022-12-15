Spotify will give you a week of ad-free premium music subscription for Rs 2 if you do this

Popular music streaming service, Spotify has announced a new reward program for its subscribers in India. With this premium subscription, users get extra features of perks which lets them listen to music ad-free, download songs, and have group sessions.



Going by the Spotify India page, the mini (mobile only) subscription is priced at Rs 7 and goes on to Rs 119 per month for the individual plan in India. If someone doesn’t want to pay so much then users can always opt-in for the lower plan, which is the Mini streaming plan that was launched in India in December 2020.



Now, with the new update, Spotify’s Product Manager, Szymon Kopec on his Twitter platform announced the reward program. He further mentioned that the rollout will begin in India and will soon expand to other Asian countries.

After months of development and testing, today at @Spotify my team has launched our new baby, built with Asia in mind: Rewards 💎 Program.



Starting rollout from India 🇮🇳 and one of the Premium plans: Premium Mini.



Check it out and let me know whatcha think! pic.twitter.com/sMLnxqh51c — Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) December 12, 2022



The app has come out with a new option, ‘Rewards’ on the extreme right side at the bottom of the screen. The all-new rewards button will have three sections called Challenge, Rewards and Help.



Traditionally, the company offers a Spotify Premium Mini subscription in India for Rs 7 for 1 day or Rs 25 for one week. If users complete a challenge, they will get to use the streaming service for Rs 2 for 1 week. In order to avail of this offer, users will have to make use of the premium mini for any 10 days in one month.



In order to get Spotify Premium, begin by opening the Spotify Account and then tap on the Settings option and click on Account. After this, purchase Spotify premium mini plan of any one-day plan for Rs 7 or the user can purchase the seven-day plan for Rs 25.



Upon completing ten days, Spotify will offer a premium mini subscription for 7 days just at Rs 2.



Keep in mind that the mini-subscription plan is only limited to one device.



The deal might sound a bit confusing but in simple words, users will first have to buy a plan in order to get a reward, however, the plan should be a 7-day premium subscription.



This feature will be available for all Spotify users in India on all iOS and Android devices.



Other than this plan, Spotify also comes with several other plans which include the Premium individual plan, Premium duo, Premium family and finally Premium student.



Lastly, if you have been using Spotify for free all this while, then you should know that you will get a premium subscription for free for three months.

