Spotify redesigns its Desktop Experience, “Your Library” and “Now Playing” get brand new look

What is the one thing you like to do while working, or perhaps just scrolling through your laptops? It probably would be to put on some lo-fi songs and do your work away from the worldly chaos, and when we come to the platform that one may utilise, Spotify tops all our charts. But this desktop experience just got bigger as Spotify is rolling out some new features that will enhance the user experience on the desktop.

With a redesigned Your Library and Now Playing views, Spotify is presenting new ways to explore, create, and organise the Spotify songs on your desktop. However, according to Spotify’s blog post, the app is not going to change its main content area. It will continue to be the one-stop place for the user to find, discover, and browse through the list of recommended songs and podcasts. But one may find new and different attributions that will help the user align their desktop app with their mobile app.

Spotify is rolling out a new Your Library view on the left-hand side of the app window. The app has asserted that it has found that with this new feature, users are able to save time. Along with this, the users are provided with a better overview and have the option to switch between playlists seamlessly. The new Your Library gives the user quick access to their saved songs and podcasts.

On the right-hand side of the app window, meanwhile, users can find the Now Playing view. It displays the current song or podcast that is being played. One can also find more information about the artist and the song. What’s more, one can find information in regards to tour dates and merchandise as well. This facilitates easier engagement with the user’s favourite artists. One may also find transcripts of some selected podcasts.

Spotify’s blog post has listed some tips for users with their redesigned features. It mentions that the user will naturally see an expanded view of Your Library. However, if one wishes to see only their playlist icons, they can click on the “Your Library” button located at the top right corner.

Additionally, in the past, to find a desired playlist out of the user’s library, one had to search for it through the search bar, which used to display results from the entire Spotify library. To make accessing the playlists easier, users can find them through their new Your Library’s expanded view.

To top it all off, the Your Library and Now Playing views can be resized according to the needs of the user. Also, one can move and pin playlists in their library, along with dropping off songs in the editable playlists.

These new customizable views lay out a better and richer experience while enhancing the overall music listening affair. It provides more context and quicker access to personal favourites. Moreover, the Friend Activity feed is accessible through the “friends” icon that is placed beside the user’s profile picture. One can find this at the top-right corner of the content area.