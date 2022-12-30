Spotify launches New Year’s Hub to ring in 2023 with curated playlists and more: Details

A New Year’s Hub for 2023 has been launched by Spotify. It was informed via a blog post on Thursday by the music streaming platform. Spotify wrote in the post that“As the year comes to a close, we can’t help but be amazed at what a landmark year 2022 was for music”. “But now it’s time to look ahead and ring in 2023 with style.”

A range of playlists have been featured in the 2023 New Year’s Hub which has been classified into ‘Viva 2023’, ‘DJ Mixes for New Year’s Eve’ and ‘Pick your NYE vibe.’ The playlists include songs from Celine Dion, Charlie XCX, Rita Ora and many other artists.

Spotify also mentioned in the blog post that “We’ve got plenty of music to kickstart your celebration, and it’s all in our freshly launched New Year’s Hub”. “Whether you want a low-key night or a heart-pounding dancefest, we have you set with featured playlists to match the vibe you’re channeling.”

Spotify teased that from 1 January 2023 onwards, listeners can tune in to the app and find their content on the Homepage. This year nearly 82,000 playlists were available on Spotify between Christmas last year and January 31. The most popular genres which were included were K-pop, pop, hip-hop, and trap. “Mr.Brightside”, “Hey Ya!” and “Uptown Funk” were the most popular song choices in these playlists.

New year specific tracks have been also added to the playlists such as ABBA’s “Happy New Year”, Mariah Carey’s rendition of “Auld Lang Syne- The New Year’s Anthem.” This year Spotify also released “Wrapped” which has personalised song choice of users and includes their most listened to artist and songs. With this year approaching towards an end, other platforms too are working towards adding New Year’s specific content for better user engagement.

