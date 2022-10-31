Spoiler alert! God of War Ragnarök full game leaked online as retailer ships copies two weeks in advance

God of War Ragnarok which is one of the most highly anticipated PlayStation games has been leaked again. Reportedly, some US-based retailers have released physical and digital copies of the game, leading to spoilers thrown all across the web. The leak comes almost 2 weeks ahead of its set launch date of November 9. The game is currently available for pre-order for both physical and digital copies of the game.

Cory Barlog, game director of God of War (2018), in a tweet has expressed the team’s frustration and disappointment over the leak. His tweet reads “a retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release. just so disappointing.”

Barlog states in his next tweet said he feels sorry for all the God of War Ragnarok fans that they have to dodge all the spoilers to play the game fresh. Hours later, Santa Monica Studio(SMS), the developers of the game also showed their concern on the leak and requested all those who have early access to the game to be “considerate” of the many fans who don’t want to accidentally see any kind of spoilers of the game.

For those waiting for the game, SMS advises them to mute any keywords or hashtags until the official release.

This isn’t the first leak of this much-anticipated game. Certain plot points and a few character details were first leaked via an art book last month. Although the posts were soon after taken down, users could find them if searched hard enough. Barlog had then also expressed his concern over the issue and tweeted- “I just…will never understand the reasons why people post leaks of stuff before it releases.”

Game leaks are very common. In 2020, there was a leak of The Last of Us 2 that gave up on some major plot points and twists of the gameplay.

ALSO READ | iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max to ditch physical buttons for solid-state buttons: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo