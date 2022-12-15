BSNL rolls out 50Mbps annual fibre broadband plan with unlimited voice calling, free installation at Rs 450 a month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly giving an annual 50 Mbps fibre broadband plan to consumers. However, upon visiting the company website the plan was not visible.

A report by TelecomTalk has confirmed that the telecom-service provider is offering a 50Mbps plan to its broadband subscribers.

As per the report, the plan comes with several benefits which users can enjoy.

Here are all the benefits which users can enjoy using the BSNL 50 Mbps Broadband Plan:

According to the report, BSNL’s 50 Mbps broadband plan comes with 3300 or 3.3TB of annual data. Users will also get free unlimited calling.

As for the pricing, the annual charge of this plan is Rs 5,399. It is expected that some amount of GST could also be added to it. The monthly price of the plan would be around Rs 450.

The plan has not yet been updated on the website. However, customers can still purchase the plan. The plan reportedly comes with a validity of one year.

Other than this, the plan reportedly comes with free installation. In order to book a new Bharat Fibre connection, you can go to the nearest BSNL office or simply connect through its toll-free number, which is 1800-180-1503.

If any of the above mentioned methods do not work, then you can also book a new connection via the official website of BSNL.

Other than this, there is no news if there are any other additional benefits such as OTT streaming services being provided.

Apart from this the company also comes with a Rs 7,188 plan which will offer its users 60 Mbps speed, 3300GB data as per FUP and 4 Mbps speed once the data limit gets exhausted.