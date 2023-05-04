SOUNDBARS: Striking the right note with movie and music lovers

A soundbar is a great addition to your home entertainment system, providing a good alternative to bulky speakers and headphones. They’re compact and space-friendly, provide quality sound and ease of use at a reasonable cost. Even though these devices are wireless, they offer multiple connectivity options when connecting them to a TV. We take a look at two new offerings that are perfect for movie buffs who want to give that extra edge to their home theatre experience. They will also appeal to music listeners.

VingaJoy PRO SP-71 Badshah

This is a wireless soundbar speaker that features a sleek and lightweight design. It easily pairs with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well. VingaJoy Badshah PRO SP-71 is equipped with features like USB charging, built-in microphone and portable speaker. The speaker also boasts features like FM connectivity, so if you are bored of your existing playlist, you can easily switch to FM mode and tune into your favourite stations.

This wireless soundbar comes with the latest wireless version support v5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack upto 10 metres range. It has an inbuilt 1800 mAh battery that can play music for more than four hours on a single recharge. We were impressed with the overall build quality, it offers good overall performance.

Crossbeats Blaze B24

KEY FEATURES

* USB charging, built-in microphone

* USB Port and Micro SD Card

* FM connectivity, 4 hours battery backup

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,890

A soundbar that looks as good as it sounds. The premium Black ABS body with metal grill finish not only looks sleek and modern, but also ensures durability and its IPX4 water-resistant design further enhances its longevity. The Blaze B24 boasts of a cinematic surround sound and 24W dynamic drivers, resulting in rich sound that will enhance music experience. The 43mm dual bass systems ensure that every beat is delivered with precision and power and passive radiator setup installed helps the speakers to deliver deeper pitches creating heavier thumping bass.

This Crossbeats soundbar features a 1200 mAh battery with upto 8 hours of playtime. With Bluetooth version 5.3, Blaze offers seamless connectivity and easy pairing with devices across the spectrum, while the customisable RGB lights allow you to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion. Whether you’re listening to your favourite playlist or watching a movie, the Blaze will deliver good audio quality, wherever you are. A surprisingly wide soundstage to be precise.

KEY FEATURES

* 43mm dual drivers

* Bluetooth V5.3, RGB LED lights

* 1200mAh battery, 8 hours of playtime

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,799