SOUNDBARS: Affordable home cinema sound; An easy and inexpensive way to improve your TV’s audio quality

TV makers might equip their latest offerings with the latest technologies; however, truly speaking, they aren’t able to master built-in audio. Seriously, when it comes to sound, the best of the TV sets struggle due to their weak speakers. Is there a solution in sight? Go for a soundbar that doesn’t cost a bomb and has a fuss-free setup with plenty of connectivity features, and with wireless connectivity, one can say goodbye to the wire clutter. A quick look at two new soundbars in the market.

GOVO GoSurround 950

If space and budget are a constraint, then the GoSurround 950 soundbar can be a good option. GOVO is an emerging brand in the audio tech segment and its latest offering with its advanced features and sleek design is an apt device for indulging in movies, music, and gaming. To give the soundbar a stylish finish, a LED light runs from bottom to the sides.

Technically speaking, the GoSurround 950 soundbar seamlessly integrates V5.0 wireless Bluetooth technology, enabling up to 30 feet of connectivity and 5 x 2.25-inch drivers with a peak output of 260 watts. It can provide a theatre-like experience with its wireless and powerful 6.5-inch subwoofer and DSP chipset. Additionally, the soundbar facilitates seamless connectivity to a wide range of devices, effortlessly utilising HDMI, AUX, USB, and OPT ports.

The GoSurround 950 soundbar has a sleek remote control that features four equaliser modes (Movie, News, Music, 3D); there are Bass and Treble controls as well, granting you full authority over your sound settings. The audio system comes with a sleek and glossy premium finish, enhanced by an LED display that facilitates effortless navigation. It provides convenient control over pairing and music playback through its integrated buttons, ensuring a seamless experience.

The GoSurround 950 soundbar is priced at Rs 24,999 and can also be easily purchased from Amazon at an introductory limited-time price of just Rs 9,499. Most importantly, its sparkling vocal clarity is a major attraction.

KEY FEATURES

* 5.1 Channel soundbar with 6.5-inch subwoofer

* Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, wireless connectivity

* LED display, 5 Equaliser Modes

* Estimated street price: Rs 9,499 (introductory price)

Mivi Fort S300

The Mivi Fort S300 is a talented budget soundbar that delivers clear, punchy sound without the frills. Available on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs 11,999, this audio system is quite adept when it comes to boosting your TV audio. With a total 300W output, Fort S300 features immersive bass which allows users to experience cinematic sound quality.

The soundbar features a 2.1 Channel system to enhance the immersive audio experience with immersive sound and powerful bass. The remote control that allows you to control functions and volume settings with convenience. You get to experience rich, detailed audio across a wide frequency range, whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or listening to music.

Fort S300 is equipped with a powerful wireless subwoofer with a large speaker unit to deliver a deeper, richer bass sound. The soundbar also checks all the boxes in terms of connectivity with support for multi-channel inputs such as AUX, Coaxial, Bluetooth, USB, OPT, and HDMI TV.

Overall, it is ideal for those looking for a quick and easy improvement to their TV.

KEY FEATURES

* Channel 2.1 Soundbar with subwoofer, 300W power output

* Bluetooth version 5.1, wireless range 10 metres

* Multiple connectivity (USB, Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI), EQ Modes – Movies, Music & News

* Estimated street price: Rs 11,999