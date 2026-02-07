The Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9010C joins an already crowded soundbar market, teeming with options ranging from budget-friendly units to high-end, feature-packed systems. Priced at Rs 6,999, it delivers a strong 140W RMS setup with a dedicated subwoofer and dual soundbar drivers tuned to fill your room with balanced and impactful sound. It features a clear LED display for quick viewing of modes and settings, along with both remote and onboard controls for smooth operation.

Compact bar, richer audio

If you don’t have a lot of space in your living room, the Zeb Juke Bar is a good option to upgrade your TV speakers. I connected it to the home TV and also streamed music from my smartphone and the soundbar emits balanced sound balanced with a wide and immersive soundstage that elevates your at-home audio and cinema experience.

Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9010C features

The slim soundbar is built with a 13.3 cm subwoofer driver and dual 7.5 x 5.2 cm soundbar drivers tuned to deliver balanced clarity and strong bass performance. There is richer depth, clearer voices, and a more cinematic ambience across movies and music. It features a clear LED display for quick viewing of modes and settings. The soundbar supports Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI ARC, USB, Optical IN, and AUX, providing flexible options for connecting TVs, laptops, and media devices with ease.

It’s a well-made soundbar that neatly blends in your decor without drawing too much attention to itself. For TV shows and music, it’s a nice choice that offers you a lot of control over the sound.

Estimated street price: Rs 6,999