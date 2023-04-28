Soon you may be able to pair your Apple Watch with more than one iPhone; details

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow Apple Watch owners to pair their smartwatch with more than one Apple device. This feature will enable users to switch between multiple iPhones, iPads or Macs while still keeping the same Apple Watch.

Currently, the Apple Watch can only be paired with one iPhone at a time, and users must unpair their watch from their existing iPhone before they can pair it with a new one. However, this new feature will eliminate this inconvenience and offer greater flexibility for Apple Watch owners.

According to the Twitter account holder @analyst941 (via macrumours), the Cupertino giant is planning to change this by bringing multi-device connectivity power to Apple watch. Once this ability comes, pairing and syncing your Apple Watch across your Apple ecosystem will become easier.

“Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too, finally. I don’t know how this will be implemented. All I know, again, **ALL** I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone,” leakster wrote in his tweet.

While it is unknown what technology Apple would use for this, there are chances that it could use iCloud syncing to achieve this ability for Apple Watch. This new feature will be especially useful for users who have both a personal iPhone and a work iPhone, or for families who want to share an Apple Watch between multiple iPhones. With this feature, users can easily switch between their iPhones and still have access to all their health data, notifications, and other Apple Watch features.

Although Apple has not yet officially announced this feature, if at all it come, will likely be well-received by Apple Watch users, who have long been requesting the ability to pair their watch with more than one iPhone.