Sony ZV-1F vlog camera launched in India for Rs 50,690: All you need to know

Vlogging or video blogging has become one of the popular ways of content creation in recent years. With the growth of social media platforms and vlog creation platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, more and more people are turning to vlogging to express their ideas and creativity with the masses. One of the key requirements for creating vlog is a good camera. Sony, that has a lineup of cameras dedicated to vlogging, has announced India availability of its new ZV-1F camera aimed at content creators and vloggers. This camera was initially announced globally last year in October.

The new Sony ZV-1F has been launched under company’s existing ZV range of vlogger cameras and is a spin-off of ZV-1 which was launched in 2020. The new ZV-1F is a pocket-size camera equipped with a Zeiss-branded 20mm f/2.0 prime lens paired with 20-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor capable of recording 4K at up to 30 frames per second or 1080p at up to 120fps for slow motion. The camera weighs just 229g making it easy for vloggers to carry around.

The new Sony vlogger camera will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorised dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India starting April 2023. Sony has priced it at Rs 50,690.

Expressing the excitement on the announcement, Mukesh Srivastava, head of Digital Imaging Business – Sony India, stated- “ZV-1F is a compact camera designed to elevate the vlogging experience of next-gen content creators. With ever-increasing demand for high-quality content, creators need an all-in-one camera that delivers superior quality output whilst being easy to use and designed specifically for wireless content sharing. We have also incorporated eco-friendly features in the ZV-1F with an aim to achieve a zero environmental footprint as sustainability is one of the key focus areas for Sony.”

The new ZV-1F features a Vari-Angle LCD touch screen with features and settings changed by touch, including the ability to zoom. The camera also features a Product Showcase setting to allow users to shift focus between face and products. The ZV-1F also features a self-timer and recording lamp to make video content easier to capture. The Face Priority AE in the camera automatically adjusts brightness when shooting so that faces can be captured with optimal brightness.

The camera does not support RAW photo captures along with few more miss-outs on features like digital stabilisation instead of optical stabilisation, no 4k60 recording, and also no headphone jack to track volume levels. The camera features Product Showcase setting that lets user shift focus between face and products- a useful feature when creating product review videos.

ZV-1F has an in-built Directional 3-Capsule Mic. There’s a small wind screen included in the buy for clear voice recording and reduced noise in windy outdoors.